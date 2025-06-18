Hindustan Zinc share price falls 6% after 76.1 million shares change hands

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,93,160.46 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹717.10 per share and 52-week low was at ₹378.65 per share.

In the morning trade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, 76.1 million shares changed hands in Hindustan Zinc through multiple block deals.

Reports had suggested that promoter Vedanta was likely to divest shares worth up to ₹7,500 crore in Hindustan Zinc through block deals at a discount of up to 10 per cent to the last closing price of ₹486.4 per share.

As of the quarter ended March 2025, Vedanta held a 63.42 per cent stake in the company. Among public shareholders, Lici Ulip-Growth Fund held a 3.6 per cent stake, and the President of India - A/C Hindustan Zinc Ltd. 27.92 per cent.

Recently, Hindustan Zinc's board approved an investment of ₹12,000 crore for expanding its integrated refined metal capacity by 250 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA), along with associated mines and mills capacity across multiple locations.