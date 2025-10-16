Buy Cholamandalam Investment, SBI Life, HAL, says analyst at Motilal Oswal

Buy SBILIFE, CMP: ₹1,840, Stop-loss: ₹1,740, Target: ₹1,950

The SBILIFE has consolidated in a range since last five months and has formed a strong support base above ₹1,750. Prices have now started forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure hinting at a start of an uptrend post this consolidation. The 50 DEMA is now acting as immediate support and the RSI oscillator is hinting at a positive momentum.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Ruchit Jain, head - equity technical research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)