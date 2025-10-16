Stocks to watch today, Oct 16: Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, Jio Fin, Nestle

Stocks to watch today, Thursday, October 16: Mixed global cues, Sensex weekly expiry, Q2 results and primary market activity are likely to influence benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty50 today

At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 42 points at 25,467, indicating a firm start.

On Wednesday, benchmarks snapped their two-day losing streak. The Sensex settled at 82,605.43, up 575.45 points or 0.70 per cent. Likewise, Nifty50 ended at 25,323.55, up 178.05 points or 0.71 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains after strong US bank earnings lifted sentiment in a volatile session. Investors remained cautious amid escalating global trade tensions, with the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) easing slightly to 20.6 after touching 21.6 last week, its highest level since May.

Nikkei gained 0.95 per cent, and the Topix added 0.8 per cent, while Kospi climbed 1.09 per cent. The ASX 200 advanced 0.16 per cent ahead of key September jobs data, expected to show unemployment at 4.3 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE In the US, equities ended mixed overnight as strong bank earnings offset political and trade worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.04 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7 per cent. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch today - Q2 results today: Jio Financial, Wipro, Infosys, Nestle, IOB, Indian Bank, LTIMindtree, Zee Entertainment, Waaree Energies, Punjab and Sind Bank and JSW Infrastructure among others to announce quarterly results today.

IPO listing: Canara Robeco AMC, Anantam Highways Trust (InvIT), and Rubicon Research will debut on the stock exchanges today, adding momentum to the primary market activity. L&T Finance: In its Q2 Consolidated Y-o-Y results, profit increased 5.6 per cent to ₹734.8 crore, while revenue climbed 7.9 per cent to ₹4,335.8 crore. Axis Bank: In its In its Q2 standalone results , Axis Bank reported a 26.4 per cent decline in net profit to ₹5,089.6 crore compared to ₹6,917.6 crore a year earlier (Q2FY26). Net interest income (NII) rose 1.9 per cent to ₹13,744.6 crore in Q2FY26. Asset quality improved, with gross NPA at 1.46 per cent (vs 1.57 per cent in Q1FY26) and net NPA at 0.44 per cent (vs 0.45 per cent in Q1FY26).

Oberoi Realty: The The developer’s Q2 Consolidated Y-o-Y net profit surged 29 per cent to ₹760.3 crore on the back of strong project deliveries, while revenue jumped 34.8 per cent to ₹1,779 crore. Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major announced its official entry into Spain in partnership with Noria Motos, part of the ONEX Group, and introduced its range of Euro 5+ compliant models in the region. HDFC Life: The The insurer’s Q2 Consolidated Y-o-Y profit grew 3 per cent to ₹448.3 crore from ₹435.2 crore, supported by a 13.6 per cent rise in net premium income to ₹18,871.2 crore.

Jyoti Structures: The company received a ₹288.4 crore order from AESL Projects for tower supply, survey, foundation, erection, stringing, and commissioning of the +800 kV HVDC Bhadla 3 – Fatehpur transmission line. KEI Industries: The cable manufacturer reported Q2 Consolidated Y-o-Y profit growth of 31.5 per cent to ₹203.5 crore, supported by a 19.4 per cent increase in revenue to ₹2,726.3 crore, driven by strong demand from infrastructure and housing projects. Angel One: In its Q2 Consolidated Y-o-Y results, the brokerage reported a sharp 50 per cent decline in profit to ₹211.7 crore as market activity moderated. Revenue fell 20.7 per cent to ₹1,201.8 crore amid lower trading volumes.

HDB Financial Services: For For Q2 Y-o-Y, profit declined 1.6 per cent to ₹581.4 crore, while NII surged 19.6 per cent to ₹2,192.5 crore. However, loan losses and provisions jumped sharply by 73.5 per cent to ₹748 crore. Huhtamaki India: For Q2 Y-o-Y, the packaging firm’s profit jumped 214 per cent to ₹36.8 crore, even as revenue slipped 4.3 per cent to ₹624.7 crore. The profit growth was aided by lower input costs and operational efficiencies. Bharat Electronics: The company secured additional orders worth ₹592 crore since September 29, including projects for tank subsystems, communication equipment, ship data networks, and the Kavach train collision avoidance system.

Network18 Media and Investments: The company’s Q2 Y-o-Y news business operating revenue grew 7.2 per cent to ₹477.2 crore, while operating Ebitda rose 5.1 per cent to ₹7.4 crore. The operating margin stood steady at 1.5 per cent versus 1.6 per cent last year. Adani Green Energy: For H1FY26 Y-o-Y, operational capacity rose 49 per cent to 16.7 GW, while greenfield capacity additions stood at 2.4 GW versus 0.25 GW a year ago. Sale of energy increased 39 per cent to 19,569 million units. Indian Energy Exchange: The The Sebi has unearthed insider trading transactions worth over ₹173 crore in the company’s shares after a detailed investigation and search operations conducted around a month ago.