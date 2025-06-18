Electronics Mart India shares soar 18%; sees record surge on heavy volumes

Shares of the company have risen for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, and have surged over 30 per cent from its recent lows of ₹116.8, which it hit last month. The counter has fallen 6.75 per cent this year, compared to a 4.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Electronics Mart has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,907.82 crore, according to BSE data.

Trading volumes for the scrip were five times the average for this time of day, according to Bloomberg. The trading volume was 3.43 million shares, five times the 20-day average of 731,169 shares for this time of day.

As per the data from the National Stock Exchange, only 20.32 per cent of the total shares traded on Wednesday were delivery-based, while the other were intraday trades. The stock was the best performer among its peers.

Electronics Mart India Q4 results, business updates

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 22.42 per cent to ₹31.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared with ₹40.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of March 2024. Revenue rose 12.78 per cent to ₹1,718.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter, from ₹1,524.23 crore in the same period last year.