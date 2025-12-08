Buying gold jewellery for investment? Not a good idea, says this Kotak note

Investing in gold in the form of jewellery may not be a smart strategy, argues Sanjeev Prasad, managing director and co-head of Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).

Instead, buying gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) or investment in the physical form via gold coins, bars and bricks makes more sense, Prasad wrote in a recent co-authored note with Anindya Bhowmik and Sunita Baldawa.

The value of gold, the note said, is only 60 – 70 per cent of the jewellery purchase price. The weak performance of diamonds, which form a meaningful part of the jewellery purchase price, caps the gains, the KIE note said.

ALSO READ: Gold price forecast 2026: WGC sees up to 30% rise amid flight to safety "The ‘wealth effect’ may be much lower, given the premiums households pay in the form of making charges and precious stones, which have seen steady price corrections that would have offset part of the gains from the sharp rise in gold prices," Prasad said. Gold prices, the Kotak note said, would need to rise 25-30 per cent for households to break even on their purchases, assuming stable prices of precious stones, which may be an optimistic assumption as per them. "Indian households have bought almost $500 billion worth of gold and precious stones, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have bought $200 billion of equity over FY20211-H1FY26," the report said.

Meanwhile, the value of gold holdings of Indian households, the Kotak report said, has risen from $694 billion in 2014-15 (FY15) to $2,113 billion by the end of FY25. ALSO READ: Investors unlikely to make much money in India next year: Marc Faber Firm gold prices, according to a note by the World Gold Council (WGC), led to a fall in the overall demand for gold jewellery in the October 2025 quarter (Q3-CY25) across all major global markets. While the two market giants – India and China – each saw a seasonal q/q uplift in demand, the y/y picture was decidedly weak, WGC said.