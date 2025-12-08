SpiceJet share price today

SpiceJet shares surged 14 per cent to ₹35.50 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise subdued market. At 09:47 AM, shares of SpiceJet were quoting 12 per cent higher at ₹34.87 as compared to 0.26 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

The average trading volume on the counter more-than-doubled with 20.62 million equity shares having changed hands on the BSE till the time of writing of this report. Nearly 7.4 million shares have traded on the counter, on average, in the past two weeks, exchange data shows.

Including today's intraday gain, SpiceJet stock has zoomed 17 per cent in two days. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Notably, share price of SpiceJet had hit a 52-week low of ₹28.13 on October 8, 2025. It had touched a 52-week high of ₹62.50 on December 12, 2024. Why are SpiceJet shares rising today? According to reports, domestic carrier SpiceJet added new flights from Delhi and Mumbai to multiple routes on Friday as scores of passengers remain stranded across major airports in India due to the ongoing operational crisis at rival company IndiGo. SpiceJet, as per reports, has added new flights from Delhi to Mumbai, Ayodhya, Pune, Bangkok, Bengaluru and Kolkata, among others. Meanwhile, new flights on the Mumbai route will be destined to Jaipur, Patna, Goa, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Chennai and New Delhi, Business Standard reported.

Earlier, on Saturday, December 6, 2025, InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo airline, said that the company has cancelled a significant number of flights and operated little above 700 flights on Friday connecting 113 destinations to address the recent disruptions in its network. By the end of 2025, SpiceJet aims to more than double its capacity and nearly triple its Available Seat Kilometers (ASKM), marking a significant milestone in its growth journey, the company said in its Investor Presentation shared on November 17, 2025. ALSO READ | SPML Infra share price zooms 10% on winning ₹207-crore JV project The company has firmed up damp-lease agreements for 19 aircraft, scheduled to join the fleet between October and November 2025. Fourteen are already in operation, and the recent return of a reactivated Boeing 737 MAX takes the total additions so far to 15. This marks a clear step forward in SpiceJet’s capacity build-up for the coming year, the airline said.

SpiceJet aims to bring up to eight of its grounded Boeing aircraft back into service by April 2026, including four in the early winter period to meet peak travel demand. Two have already rejoined the fleet, up to two more ungrounded and inducted into the fleet by December 2025, and the remaining four are planned to return by early summer 2026, the company said in its fleet information. SpiceJet, the company said, is set to operate 225 daily flights during the Winter Schedule 2025 – a sharp increase from 125 daily flights in the preceding Summer Schedule and 150 daily flights during the last winter season.