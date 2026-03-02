Stocks to Watch today: Defence, OMCs, Aurobindo, GAIL, Lupin, NCC, HG Infra

Stocks to Watch Today, March 02, 2026: Indian equity markets are headed for a gap-down start amid an Indian equity markets are headed for a gap-down start amid an oil price surge on Monday, as the US-Israeli war against Iran weighs on investors' sentiments

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 116 points at 25,168 as of 7:50 AM.

US President Donald Trump said the forces sank nine Iranian naval ships and that combat operations would continue until all objectives were completed. Meanwhile, crude oil surged by the most in four years, with the Brent up as much as 13 per cent above $82 a barrel, according to Bloomberg. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Stock markets in Asia traded in the red amid rising geopolitical tensions, with the MSCI AC Asia Pacific index down over 1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was down over 1 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell over 2 per cent. Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: OMCs, Defence, airline stocks: While the broader market will be trading in a risk-off mood, oil marketing companies will be in focus amid a spike in crude oil prices. Further, defence and airline stocks will be in focus amid the developments in Iran.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma major said the USFDA inspected Eugia Pharma's Telangana formulation facility from February 16-27, 2026, issuing four observations. The company will respond within timelines and uphold global quality standards, it said. GAIL India: The company plans a 178.2 Megawatt (Mw) greenfield wind project in Maharashtra, investing ₹1,736.25 crore via debt and equity, with commissioning targeted within 24 months to support growth. Lupin: The company said its subsidiary Nanomi BV's acquisition of VISUfarma B.V., Netherlands, remains ongoing and is now expected to be completed in April 2026, subject to pending closing conditions. NCC: The company informed that the Telangana High Court has stayed NHAI's debarment order. The company also secured a ₹326.06 crore (excluding GST) water division order in February in the normal course of business.

HG Infra Engineering: The company received an LoA from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a ₹1,582.11 crore HAM road project in Odisha, to be completed in 910 days. Brigade Enterprises: The group has launched Brigade Stellaris, a 5.19-acre residential project in Chennai with an estimated GDV of ₹1,700 crore, located on Velachery Road. Central Bank of India: The lender partnered with Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd to distribute mutual fund products, offering customers wider investment options. Canara Robeco manages ₹1.22 trillion AUM. Anupam Rasayan India: The company completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Jayhawk Fine Chemicals Corporation for about $150 million, funded through equity issuance and debt.