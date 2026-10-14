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Canara Bank stock jumps 5% post Q2 results

Canara Bank on Wednesday reported 8.4% YoY growth in Q2 net profit, and a notable improvement in gross and net non-performing assets.

Canara Bank share price gained 5% after the bank reported 8% profit growth on Wednesday.
Canara Bank share price gained 5% after the bank reported 8% profit growth on Wednesday. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 1:27 PM IST
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Canara Bank's share price surged 5 per cent to an intraday high of ₹126.47 on the NSE in Wednesday's trading session after the state-run bank announced its Q2 earnings. The stock was the top gainer among the Nifty PSU Bank index. It was followed by Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Uco Bank and PSB - up 1-3 per cent each. On the flip side, Bank of Baroda remained the top loser; down over 3 per cent following a reported lawsuit filed by NMC Healthcare group. READ MORE At 1:10 PM on Wednesday, Canara Bank traded with a gain of 3 per cent at ₹124. The counter saw trades of around 39.85 million shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.6 per cent. 

Canara Bank Q2 earnings

 Canara Bank on Wednesday reported an 8.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2 net profit at ₹5,174.76 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 when compared with ₹4,773.96 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. Total income increased by 6 per cent YoY to ₹40,931.90 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹38,597.73 crore in Q2FY26. 
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 Canara Bank in a separate exchange filing on the BSE said, its global business grew by 15.9 per cent YoY to ₹30.72 trillion in the September quarter. Global deposits rose by 13.1 per cent to ₹16.97 trillion, while advances increased by 19.5 per cent to ₹13.75 trillion. The overall retail credit grew by 31.6 per cent, with housing loan growth at 17.4 per cent, and vehicle loan gorwth at 25.5 per cent. On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets improved by 102 basis points (bps) to 1.33 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Similarly, net non-performing assets improved by 24 bps to 0.3 per cent. 
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Topics :Canara BankMarketsQ2 resultsIndian stock marketPSU Banks

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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