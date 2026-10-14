Canara Bank in a separate exchange filing on the BSE said, its global business grew by 15.9 per cent YoY to ₹30.72 trillion in the September quarter. Global deposits rose by 13.1 per cent to ₹16.97 trillion, while advances increased by 19.5 per cent to ₹13.75 trillion.The overall retail credit grew by 31.6 per cent, with housing loan growth at 17.4 per cent, and vehicle loan gorwth at 25.5 per cent.On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets improved by 102 basis points (bps) to 1.33 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Similarly, net non-performing assets improved by 24 bps to 0.3 per cent.