Muthoot Finance at new high; charts foresee 32% upside for gold loan shares

Shares of gold loan provider - Muthoot Finance were seen trading at new life-time highs in trades on Thursday, June 19. The stock hit a new all-time high at ₹2,670. In comparison, its competitor - Manappuram Finance stock was seen trading with a marginal loss at ₹264. Manappuram registered its summit at ₹284.90 on the NSE on June 16.Both stocks - Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance have witnessed a sharp rally in the month of June so far, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 6 eased norms for small-ticket gold loans. Muthoot Finance stock has surged as much as 19.3 per cent, and Manappuram Finance has rallied 10.7 per cent.The RBI increased Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for loans up to ₹2.5 lakh from 75 per cent to 85 per cent (from 75 per cent), while loans between ₹2.5 – ₹5 lakh were capped at 80 per cent. Owing to the LTV hike lenders will now have the flexibility to give more small-ticket loans. READ MORE In spite of the solid rally at these counters, technical charts suggest that both Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance can log further gains going ahead. Here's a detailed analysis on each of these gold loan financers.Current Price: ₹2,645Upside Potential: 32.3%Support: ₹2,590; ₹2,550; ₹2,450Resistance: ₹2,955; ₹3,155; ₹3,290; ₹3,400Muthoot Finance stock is seen trading on a buoyant note across time-frames. The price-to-moving average action is favourable, with short-term moving averages firmly placed above long-term averages. Chart suggests that the near-term bias for Muthoot Finance is likely to be positive as long as the stock holds above ₹2,450, with near support for the stock anticipated around ₹2,590 and ₹2,550 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock can potentially target ₹3,500 levels in the course of the next six months or so, suggests the chart. On its way up, Muthoot Finance may face intermediate resistance around ₹2,955, ₹3,155, ₹3,290 and ₹3,400 levels.Current Price: ₹264Upside Potential: 25%Support: ₹254; ₹246; ₹237Resistance: ₹285; ₹297; ₹321The long-term chart shows that Manappuram Finance is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹254; below which support for the stock exists at ₹246 and ₹237 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹271 to resume the uptrend. The stock can potentially zoom to ₹330 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹286, ₹297 and ₹321 levels.