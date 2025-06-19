Muthoot Finance at new high; charts foresee 32% upside for gold loan shares

Muthoot FinanceCurrent Price: ₹2,645 Upside Potential: 32.3% Support: ₹2,590; ₹2,550; ₹2,450 Resistance: ₹2,955; ₹3,155; ₹3,290; ₹3,400 Muthoot Finance stock is seen trading on a buoyant note across time-frames. The price-to-moving average action is favourable, with short-term moving averages firmly placed above long-term averages. Chart suggests that the near-term bias for Muthoot Finance is likely to be positive as long as the stock holds above ₹2,450, with near support for the stock anticipated around ₹2,590 and ₹2,550 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock can potentially target ₹3,500 levels in the course of the next six months or so, suggests the chart. On its way up, Muthoot Finance may face intermediate resistance around ₹2,955, ₹3,155, ₹3,290 and ₹3,400 levels. ALSO READ | Buy, sell, hold? Hindustan Zinc stock trades at key support after 2 months
Manappuram FinanceCurrent Price: ₹264 Upside Potential: 25% Support: ₹254; ₹246; ₹237 Resistance: ₹285; ₹297; ₹321 The long-term chart shows that Manappuram Finance is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹254; below which support for the stock exists at ₹246 and ₹237 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹271 to resume the uptrend. The stock can potentially zoom to ₹330 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹286, ₹297 and ₹321 levels.
