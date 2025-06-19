Muthoot Finance at new high; charts foresee 32% upside for gold loan shares

Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance have gained up to 19% thus far in June after RBI eased norms on small-ticket gold loans. Technical charts hint that these stocks can potentially rally 32% more.

premium Muthoot Finance stock hit a new life-time high on Thursday, and remains favourably placed on the technical charts.