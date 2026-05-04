CCIL working on bond forward window; rollout likely this quarter

“A system like CCIL would be very apt if we want wider participation from private and nationalised banks,” a market participant said, adding that industry players have been engaging closely with the clearing corporation to operationalise the platform.
CCIL, which provides clearing and settlement services across money, government securities, and foreign exchange markets, has already held multiple rounds of discussions with stakeholders. While the core system is largely in place, refinements are required to accommodate the specific dynamics of the bond forward market, including participation from insurers, corporates, and banks.
“In a matter of time, the entire bond forward portfolio market is expected to shift to CCIL,” said another person familiar with the development. “We would prefer that route because the settlement system is separate, margining is robust, and reporting will be far cleaner.”