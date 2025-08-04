CCL Products hits record high, stock zooms 97% from April low; Here's why

Shares of CCL Products hit a record high of ₹934, surging 4.5 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade ahead of June quarter results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

The stock price of the tea and coffee company has surpassed its previous high of ₹915.20 touched on June 4, 2025. It has nearly doubled or zoomed 97 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹475, touched on April 7, 2025.

CCL Products Q1 results

CCL Products informed that a meeting of its board is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26).

Meanwhile, for the quarter, India's packaged beverages business revenue of Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) grew 12 per cent. Coffee continued its strong trajectory with a revenue growth of 67 per cent for the quarter. TCPL is a peer group company of CCL Products. TCPL’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here CCL Products (India) is engaged in the production, trading and distribution of Coffee. The company has business operations mainly in India, Vietnam and Switzerland. CCL Products outlook Ongoing automation and digital transformation initiatives, including predictive maintenance tools and real-time production monitoring systems, have improved operational efficiency. CCL also intensified its internal transformation, rolling out digital manufacturing dashboards, predictive maintenance frameworks, and automated blending systems to enhance throughput and reduce waste.

Looking ahead to FY 2025-26, CCL in its FY25 annual report said that the company will focus on optimizing global capacity post-Vietnam expansion; premiumizing the product portfolio via specialty and flavoured SKUs; scaling branded retail domestically and entering key overseas markets and driving green energy adoption, aiming for a 40–50 per cent renewable share in operations. According to Euromonitor, the global instant coffee market was valued at $35.7 billion in 2024 (retail value RSP) and is projected to reach $43 billion by 2029, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8 per cent in value terms. This growth is underpinned by shifting consumer preferences toward premium coffee, increased café culture, and strong demand from emerging markets, offering both opportunities and complexities for industry players.