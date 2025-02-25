Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Central Bank, IOB, UCO Bank rise up to 4% in trade on Feb 25; here's why

Central Bank, IOB, UCO Bank rise up to 4% in trade on Feb 25; here's why

The uptick in these stocks came after the DIPAM invited bids from merchant bankers to assist the government in its planned stake sale in public sector banks and listed financial institutions

Is it time to consider PSU Banks?
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PSU Bank stocks rise: Nifty PSU Bank index constituents, including Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank surged up to 4.4 per cent in intraday deals on the NSE, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. 
 
Among individual stocks, Central Bank of India rose as much as 4.37 per cent to Rs 48, followed by Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.72 per cent to Rs 47.90), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 3.36 per cent to Rs 44.50), UCO Bank (up 3.31 per cent to Rs 39.32), and Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.76 per cent to Rs 50.25). Nifty PSU Bank index rose as much as 0.54 per cent to hit an intraday high of 5,985.80.
 
The uptick in these stocks came after the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) invited bids from merchant bankers to assist the government in its planned stake sale in public sector banks and listed financial institutions. 
 
As per the Request for Proposal (RFP) floated by DIPAM on Monday, the merchant bankers would be empanelled for a period of three years (extendable by one year) and would advise the government on the timing and modalities for diluting equity in select PSU banks and public financial institutions.  Read: Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow
 
The last date for merchant bankers to submit bids is March 27.
 
According to DIPAM, the Government of India intends to empanel Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) or Merchant Banking Services (MBSBs) for a three-year period (extendable by one year) in the context of diluting Government of India equity in select Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and listed Public Financial Institutions (PFIs) using Sebi-approved methods. The process will follow Sebi, RBI, IRDAI, and Stock Exchange regulations and guidelines.

Also Read

Ireda shares gain 4% after shareholder nod to Rs 5,000-cr fundraise via QIP

Welspun Specialty hits 5% upper circuit; here's what's boosting rally

Biocon share price up 2% as arm launches Yesintek in US; check details here

GSK Pharma hits 3-month high in weak market; surges 31% in 7 days

These 7 recently listed IPO's tank up to 64% from their 52-week highs

 
Merchant bankers can apply for empanelment under two categories based on their capacity to handle capital market transactions. READ MORE
 
Other PSU bank stocks also gained but then slipped into the negative territory soon after. At 10:17 AM, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, PNB, Union Bank, and Canara Bank were all down in the range of 0.25 per cent to 0.62 per cent.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex gains 220 pts; Nifty holds 22,550; Auto, Bank, Pharma index rise

Tata Capital IPO: Tata Group's NBFC inches closer to D-Street; details here

Sebi proposes fresh steps to tighten derivative market rules to reduce risk

HP Telecom India IPO allotment: check status, GMP, likely listing gain

Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Topics :Buzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equity marketsBSE SensexNifty50Central bankIndian Overseas BankUCO BankBank of MaharashtraPunjab & Sind BankFinancial Nifty PSU BankNifty PSU Bank PNBNifty PSU Bank

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story