Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE or Mas Services, the registrar for the issue

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
Swasth Foodtech India IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for Swasth Foodtech India shares is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO), which closed its three-day subscription window on Monday, February 24, 2025, witnessed decent investor demand, with an oversubscription of around 7.8 times.
 
The SME offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.58 million equity shares, was available at Rs 94 per share with a lot size of 1,200 equity shares.
 
Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment status
The shares of Swasth Foodtech IPO are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE or Mas Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
 
Check Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment status on Mas Services: https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Swasth Foodtech IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP), listing estimate
The grey market premium (GMP) for Swasth Foodtech shares has dropped on Tuesday. The unlisted shares were trading flat at around Rs 94 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial market trends.
 
Thus, the Swasth Foodtech IPO grey market premium (GMP) remains nil on Tuesday.
 
Shares of Swasth Foodtech are set to debut on the BSE SME platform on Friday, February 28, 2025. Current GMP trends suggest a muted market debut for the Swasth Foodtech IPO shares. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.  Swasth Foodtech IPO objective 
Swasth Foodtech seeks to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to set up a packing line at the existing manufacturing unit, fund the working capital requirements of the company, and for general corporate purposes.
 
About Swasth Foodtech India
Swasth Foodtech India is in the business of processing rice bran oil from crude oil, for sale to oil manufacturers and packers. The company’s operations revolve around the cost-efficient manufacturing of high-quality rice bran oil, leveraging technologies to ensure nutritional value and purity, including the beneficial oryzanol compound.
 
First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

