Centrum Capital shares gain 5% as board approves ₹172.56 crore fundraise

Shares of Centrum Capital rose nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company's board approved a proposal to raise ₹172.56 crore through a preferential issue.

The Smallcap stock rose as much as 4.6 per cent during the day to ₹41.9 per share, the highest level since August 2024. The stock pared some gains to trade 1 per cent higher at ₹40.4 apiece, compared to a 0.21 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:20 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the third straight day on Wednesday and currently trade at 6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 22 per cent this year, compared to a 6.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Centrum Capital has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,674.53 crore.

Centrum Capital approves ₹173 crore fundraise Centrum Capital, on Tuesday, said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹172.56 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares. The company will issue up to 5.02 crore equity shares at a price of ₹34.38 per share, including a premium of ₹33.38 per share, to non-promoter investors. A total of 55 investors will participate in the issue, the company said in an exchange filing. In May, the company's board had approved a preferential issue of 7.01 crore convertible warrants to promoter group entity JBCG Advisory Services, aggregating to nearly ₹200 crore. The issue price was set at ₹28.52 per warrant, representing a 15.5 per cent discount to the prevailing market price at the time.