Monday, December 15, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Govt holds road shows to sell 10% stake in General Insurance Corp

Govt holds road shows to sell 10% stake in General Insurance Corp

India plans to sell a total of 10 per cent stake in the insurer in tranches to meet the market regulator's minimum public shareholding norm, Reuters reported last year

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. GIC Re

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government held road shows in London to assess investor interest for a minority stake sale in state-run General Insurance Corp of India (GIC), two government sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
 
India plans to sell a total of 10 per cent  stake in the insurer in tranches to meet the market regulator’s minimum public shareholding norm, Reuters reported last year. Of this, the government offloaded its 3.4 per cent shareholding in the insurer in September 2024.
 
Officials from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) travelled to London to meet investors and seek feedback, one of the sources said. India’s finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
 
The government currently holds an 82.4 per cent stake in GIC, according to official data, while the insurer’s shares were trading about 3.5 per cent below the offer-for-sale price set in last year’s government share sale. As per the market regulator’s rules, all listed Indian firms are required to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent.
 
The government remains committed to its privatisation and minority stake-sale plans, but the pace has slowed over the past two years. Divestment receipts stood at ₹175 billion as of current financial year(FY26), according to government data. Minority stake sales help bolster the government’s divestment proceeds, and India aims to raise ₹47,000 crore through stake sales and asset monetisation in the current financial year through March 31, 2026.

Also Read

illustration: ajaya kumar mohanty

100% FDI in Insurance: Legacy distribution remains hurdle for foreign firmspremium

Maritime fund may set sail with foreign kitty, PSU push, boat, ship, cargo

Maritime call for Atmanirbharta: Why India needs a local P&I Club

Insurance

Sahaj Insurance gets Irdai licence, targets 100 mn rural policies in 1st yr

life insurance, insurance

Robust growth, valuations to drive gains for general insurance companiespremium

health insurance

New insurance ombudsman reforms set to speed up claims, believe experts

 

Divestment plans 

  • To align with Sebi’s minimum 25% public shareholding norm, government will sell minor stake 
  • The government already offloaded 3.4% stake back in 2024
  • Currently, it holds 82.4% stake in the insurer
  • It aims to raise ₹470 billion through stake sales and asset monetisation in FY26
 

More From This Section

stock market

Global funds view Indian stocks as top hedge against AI risks in 2025

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Greenfield sectors, order book likely to drive L&T revenue growthpremium

Investors, mutual fund, DII

'Wide opportunity set makes a case for mid-, small-cap allocation'premium

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Calm after the storm: Market sees less mood swings in second half

Stock Market LIVE, December 15, 2025

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex recoups losses, ends flat; Nifty above 26k as Media, FMCG advance

Topics : General Insurance GIC Re Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLenovo Idea Tab PlusGold-Silver Price TodayUnemployment Rate in NovemberSHANTI BillMTNL's BKC Housing Block SaleBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon