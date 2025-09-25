Chemcon Speciality Chemicals zooms 20% on heavy volumes in weak market

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals share price today: Shares of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals zoomed 20 per cent to ₹295.10, hitting a 52-week high on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes, in otherwise a weak market. The stock price of smallcap specialty chemicals has surpassed its previous high of ₹285.15 touched on September 25, 2024.

In the past one week, the stock rallied 25 per cent. It has bounced back 85 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹159.60 touched on April 7, 2025.

At 02:02 PM, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was quoting 19 per cent higher at ₹293.25, as compared to 0.33 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold today. A combined 14.63 million equity shares representing 40 per cent of total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals shareholding pattern structure As per June 2025 shareholding pattern data, the promoters held 74.47 per cent holding in Chemcon Speciality Chemicals. The public shareholders held the remaining 25.53 per cent stake, of which, 22.88 per cent holding are with the resident individual shareholders. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals clarification on increase in volume The company said the increase in the volume of the company's security listed on the Stock Exchanges is apparently market driven and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has no control over the same. "We wish to inform you that to the best of our knowledge and understanding there is no price sensitive information/announcement (including pending announcement) which is pending dissemination by the Company to the exchanges, which would have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour of the Company's equity shares," Chemcon Speciality Chemicals clarified on September 23, 2025.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals company overview, outlook Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is engaged in the manufacturing of specialty chemicals, including organic and inorganic chemicals. The company is engaged in manufacturing oilfield completion chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediaries and agro-chemicals; hence the types of customers the company serves belong to Agro-chemical industries, oil & gas industries and pharmaceutical industry. The Indian Specialty Chemicals Industry continues to be a key growth engine within the chemical sector, showing resilience and adaptability amid global economic uncertainties. Unlike commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals are value-added products with specific end-use applications and performance enhancing properties. These chemicals cater to a diverse range of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, textiles, personal care, construction, automotive, and electronics, among others.