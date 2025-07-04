GMM Pfaudler arm to acquire Semco Technologia; share price rises 3%

"We are thrilled to join the GMM Pfaudler group and gain access to the company’s extensive product portfolio and well-established global sales network," Rodrigo C. Franceschini, CEO of Semco, said in a recent exchange filing.Brazil is among the leading producers of iron ore, copper and bauxite, which has spurred demand for crushing, filtration, mixing and slurry handling equipment. As per data, the country's mining sector will attract investments worth over $50 billion in the next 5 years.