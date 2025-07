GMM Pfaudler arm to acquire Semco Technologia; share price rises 3%

GMM Pfaudler shares witnessed a surge of over 3 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹1,280 on Friday, after its subsidiary firm acquired SEMCO Tecnologia for ₹158 crore. The deal will be funded via internal accruals and debt. As per the exchange filing, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26).

At 01:00 PM, GMM Pfaudler shares were trading at ₹1,263.40, up by 1.90 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the Nifty50 was trading in the red territory, down by 46 points or 0.18 per cent. So far this year, shares of the company have witnessed a single-digit surge of 5.3 per cent on the NSE. However, on an annual basis, GMM Pfaudler shares have declined by more than 9 per cent.