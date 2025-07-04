Home / Markets / News / GMM Pfaudler arm to acquire Semco Technologia; share price rises 3%

GMM Pfaudler arm to acquire Semco Technologia; share price rises 3%

The corrosion-resistant equipment manufacturer will acquire Semco via its wholly owned subsidiary firm, Pfaulder Ltda

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
GMM Pfaudler Shares surge 3 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
GMM Pfaudler shares witnessed a surge of over 3 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹1,280 on Friday, after its subsidiary firm acquired SEMCO Tecnologia for ₹158 crore. The deal will be funded via internal accruals and debt. As per the exchange filing, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26).
 
At 01:00 PM, GMM Pfaudler shares were trading at ₹1,263.40, up by 1.90 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the Nifty50 was trading in the red territory, down by 46 points or 0.18 per cent. So far this year, shares of the company have witnessed a single-digit surge of 5.3 per cent on the NSE. However, on an annual basis, GMM Pfaudler shares have declined by more than 9 per cent.
 
The corrosion-resistant equipment manufacturer will acquire SEMCO via its wholly owned subsidiary firm, Pfaulder Ltda.
 
"The acquisition of SEMCO strengthens our mixingtTechnologies platform and provides us with direct access to the fast-growing mining sector in Brazil. This strategic move will enhance our global presence by adding products, technologies, and process know-how to our portfolio," said Tarak Patel, managing director, GMM Pfaudler. 
 
SEMCO, headquartered in Brazil, has a strong presence in various industries, including metals & mining, renewable fuels, water & wastewater treatment, chemicals and petrochemicals. 
"We are thrilled to join the GMM Pfaudler group and gain access to the company’s extensive product portfolio and well-established global sales network," Rodrigo C. Franceschini, CEO of Semco, said in a recent exchange filing.  Brazil is among the leading producers of iron ore, copper and bauxite, which has spurred demand for crushing, filtration, mixing and slurry handling equipment. As per data, the country's mining sector will attract investments worth over $50 billion in the next 5 years. 
 

About GMM Pfaudler

 
GMM Pfaudler designs and manufactures corrosion-resistant technologies and systems and provides services to diversified industries, including chemical, pharmaceutical, and other process industries. The company has 18 manufacturing locations with a strong presence across 4 continents. GMM Pfaudler, formerly Gujarat Machinery Manufacturers, was established in 1962.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty fall on profit booking; defence, capital market stocks shine

Poonawalla Fincorp hits fresh 52-wk high on healthy Q1 biz show; details

Ujjivan Small Fin slips 7% on releasing Q1FY26 business update; Details

SML Isuzu zooms 44% in 6 days; what's fuelling the automobile stock?

Early monsoon may dent power cos earnings in near-term, say analysts

Topics :Stock MarketManufacturing IndustryGMM PfaudlerMarketBuzzing stocksNiftyNifty50Markets

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story