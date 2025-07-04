Smallcap media stock soars 54% in 6 days; Ranbir Kapoor to acquire shares

Prime Focus share price: Shares of Shares of Prime Focus hit a new high of ₹175.70, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company’s board approved the issue of 462.7 million equity shares on a preferential issue for a total consideration of ₹5,552 crore.

In the past six trading days, the stock price of the small-cap media and entertainment company soared 54 per cent. It has zoomed 107 per cent from its 52-week low price of ₹85, which it had touched on March 17, 2025.

Board approved preferential issue to promoters and others On Thursday, July 3, the board of directors of Prime Focus has approved the issuance and allotment of up to 462.6 million equity shares of the company for a total consideration value of ₹5,552 crore. The company will issue and allot up to 430.1 million equity shares to the relevant proposed allottees/investors against the company acquiring certain shares in DNEG S.a.r.l, Luxembourg, a step-down subsidiary, pursuant to a share swap, for a total consideration value of ₹5,161 crore. While the remaining 32.5 million equity shares to the relevant proposed allottees/investors against the company raising funds aggregating up to ₹390.5 crore.

The names of the non-promoters proposed allotees include Ranbir Kapoor (1.25 million shares), Singularity Equity Fund (2.08 million shares), Axana Estates LLP (2.08 million) and Novator Capital Limited (111.28 million). Prime Focus to build ₹3,000 crore film city over 200 acres in Mumbai Prime Focus on May 2, announced an ₹3,000 crore investment to set up a 'film city', housing an entire ecosystem related to entertainment. The entertainment company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to create the facility, which has the potential to create up to 2,500 jobs. The MoU proposes an investment of ₹3,000 crore (approximately $400 million) in the development of a new entertainment ecosystem, creating a unique destination for content creators, tourists, and fans of entertainment from all over the world, and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs in the region, Prime Focus said in statement.