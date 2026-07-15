Chhoti SIPs gain scale but face high exit rush amid West Asia conflict

While stoppages across the broader SIP ecosystem also remain high — at 95 per cent in May — reflecting SIP maturities and discontinuations, the churn in Chhoti SIPs is notable because the scheme was launched only about a year ago and the cost subsidies are available to first-time investors.

For SBI Mutual Fund, the first asset manager to launch the ₹250 ‘Jan Nivesh SIP’, the discontinuance rate stood at 35.64 per cent as of April 1, 2026. The fund house recorded 81,570 Jan Nivesh SIP registrations in FY26, of which 29,072 had ceased, according to its red herring prospectus. “Due to the low ticket size, daily investment frequency and first-time investor profile of the Jan Nivesh SIP, this product may experience higher discontinuance rates as compared to our other SIP products,” noted the prospectus.