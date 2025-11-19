Shares of LG Electronics rose by over 3 per cent on Wednesday, backed by coverage initiation and bullish calls from multiple brokerages, despite the weak earnings for the September quarter.

Shares of the company currently trade at 0.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen nearly 2.3 per cent since its listing on October 14 this year, compared to a 2.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. LG Electronics has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.13 trillion.

Morgan Stanley, Dolat Capital initiate coverage on LG Electronics

Global brokerage initiated coverage with an 'Overweight' rating on the household appliances maker's stock with a target of ₹1,864 per share, citing that it's the top-tier consumer durables franchise in India, according to reports.

Analysts noted that LG stands out across many categories in a highly competitive consumer durables market and has "industry-leading margins and best-in-class capital efficiencies." It expects revenues and margins to be driven by its new capacity and sees greater contribution from exports and B2B business.

Meanwhile, analysts at Dolat Capital on November 17 gave a new 'Accumulate' rating, adding that it's "India’s most trusted consumer durable brand." LG Electronics also offers a wide product portfolio and maintains market leadership in key categories such as washing machines, refrigerators, panel TVs and inverter air-conditioners, it said.