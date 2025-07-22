Choice International rises 4% after posting Q1 results; check all details

Choice International shares rose 3.6 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹789 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The demand for the stock came after the company posted its Q1FY26 results.

However, at 12:03 PM, Choice International share price pared some gains and was trading 0.22 per cent higher at ₹762.95 per share on NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty slipped 0.03 per cent at 25,083.05.

Choice International Q1 results

The company in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, reported a 49.88 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹47.96 crore as compared to ₹32 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the PAT fell 10.39 per cent from ₹53.52 crore.

The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹237.95 crore, up 15.55 per cent, from ₹205.93 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, the revenue slipped 6.7 per cent from ₹255.04 crore in Q4FY25. Its revenue contribution came 60 per cent from Stock Broking, 24 per cent from advisory, and 16 per cent from a non-banking financial company (NBFC). The company's number of Demat accounts stood at 11.5 lakhs, a growth of 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and client assets under stock Broking stood at ₹4,78,000 crore, a staggering growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y. Its Asset under management (AUM) for wealth products stood at ₹4,769 crore, a surge of 443 per cent Y-o-Y.