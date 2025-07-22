Choice International rises 4% after posting Q1 results; check all details
Choice International shares rose 3.6 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹789 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE); check more detailsSI Reporter Mumbai
Choice International shares rose 3.6 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹789 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The demand for the stock came after the company posted its Q1FY26 results.
However, at 12:03 PM, Choice International share price
pared some gains and was trading 0.22 per cent higher at ₹762.95 per share on NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty slipped 0.03 per cent at 25,083.05.
Choice International Q1 results
The company in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, reported a 49.88 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹47.96 crore as compared to ₹32 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the PAT fell 10.39 per cent from ₹53.52 crore.
The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹237.95 crore, up 15.55 per cent, from ₹205.93 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, the revenue slipped 6.7 per cent from ₹255.04 crore in Q4FY25.
Its revenue contribution came 60 per cent from Stock Broking, 24 per cent from advisory, and 16 per cent from a non-banking financial company (NBFC). The company's number of Demat accounts stood at 11.5 lakhs, a growth of 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and client assets under stock Broking stood at ₹4,78,000 crore, a staggering growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y. Its Asset under management (AUM) for wealth products stood at ₹4,769 crore, a surge of 443 per cent Y-o-Y.
Its insurance premium generated of ₹76 crore, an increase of 62 per cent Y-o-Y and the number of policies sold stood at 39,182, a surge of 46 per cent Y-o-Y. The total loan book for the NBFC segment at the end of Q1 FY26 stood at ₹745 crore, and the Retail Loan Book for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹596 crore. Net Non-Performing assets (NNPA) as on June 30, 2025, were at 2.25 per cent.
About Choice International
Headquartered in Mumbai, Choice Group is a decade-old organization, engaged in providing diversified services in finance, engineering, and consulting activities. Choice has its membership and registration with SEBI, RBI, NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, AMFI, and is a depository participant with CDSL & NSDL. An end-to-end financial conglomerate, the group has over the past decade expanded massively to become a holistic financial services firm with groundbreaking technologies and innovative methodologies to serve its clients. Choice is among the top 20 brokers with pan-India presence, with over 14 lakhs+ clients and over 58,000 trained business associates.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices