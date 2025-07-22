Home / Markets / News / Choice International rises 4% after posting Q1 results; check all details

Choice International rises 4% after posting Q1 results; check all details

Choice International shares rose 3.6 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹789 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE); check more details

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Choice International shares rose 3.6 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹789 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The demand for the stock came after the company posted its Q1FY26 results. 
 
However, at 12:03 PM, Choice International share price pared some gains and was trading 0.22 per cent higher at ₹762.95 per share on NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty slipped 0.03 per cent at 25,083.05. 

Choice International Q1 results 

The company in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, reported a 49.88 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹47.96 crore as compared to ₹32 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the PAT fell 10.39 per cent from ₹53.52 crore.
 
The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹237.95 crore, up 15.55 per cent, from ₹205.93 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, the revenue slipped 6.7 per cent from ₹255.04 crore in Q4FY25. 
 
Its revenue contribution came 60 per cent from Stock Broking, 24 per cent from advisory, and 16 per cent from a non-banking financial company (NBFC). The company's number of Demat accounts stood at 11.5 lakhs, a growth of 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and client assets under stock Broking stood at ₹4,78,000 crore, a staggering growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y. Its Asset under management (AUM) for wealth products stood at ₹4,769 crore, a surge of 443 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Its insurance premium generated of ₹76 crore, an increase of 62 per cent Y-o-Y and the number of policies sold stood at 39,182, a surge of 46 per cent Y-o-Y. The total loan book for the NBFC segment at the end of Q1 FY26 stood at ₹745 crore, and the Retail Loan Book for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹596 crore. Net Non-Performing assets (NNPA) as on June 30, 2025, were at 2.25 per cent. 

About Choice International

Headquartered in Mumbai, Choice Group is a decade-old organization, engaged in providing diversified services in finance, engineering, and consulting activities. Choice has its membership and registration with SEBI, RBI, NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, AMFI, and is a depository participant with CDSL & NSDL. An end-to-end financial conglomerate, the group has over the past decade expanded massively to become a holistic financial services firm with groundbreaking technologies and innovative methodologies to serve its clients. Choice is among the top 20 brokers with pan-India presence, with over 14 lakhs+ clients and over 58,000 trained business associates. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty dip in choppy session; Pharma, realty bleed; Eternal soars 15%

Premium

Glenmark, Laurus: 4 pharma stocks gain up to 79% in 5 months; time to exit?

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price climbs 5% as lender turns profitable in Q1FY26

Quality Power shares zoom 6% on bagging ₹10 crore worth export order

Investors flock to Monarch IPO; fully subscribed in minutes; GMP up 64%

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story