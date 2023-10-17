Close-ended alternative investment funds outperform: PMSBazaar data

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) with a lock-in performed better than those in which investors can withdraw capital at any time. It comes in a month when stock market indices have hit all-time highs.

Close-ended schemes had a median return of 2.1 per cent in September, according to data from tracker PMSBazaar.

The median returns for open-ended schemes was 1 per cent. The S&P BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 67,838.63, while the Nifty50 index hit 20,192.35 in September.

An alternative investment fund (AIF) is a sophisticated investment vehicle for the wealthy, which typically has a minimum investment of Rs 1 crore. The analysis above looked at Category III AIFs, which invest in equity markets.