CMS Info Systems falls 4% as stock trades ex-dividend today; details here

Shares of the diversified commercial services provider company, CMS Info Systems, dropped 4.29 per cent to Rs 425.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day deals on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The downward movement in the company's share price aligns with its announcement of interim dividends, as the company's shares trade ex-dividend today. Notably, CMS Info Systems has announced that its board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, fully paid-up (representing 32.50 per cent).

CMS Info Systems has fixed Tuesday, February 11, 2025, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend. The interim dividend, the company said, will be paid on or before March 7, 2025.

At the current market price, CMS Info Systems has a dividend yield of 1.52 per cent.

CMS Info Systems is a business services company providing logistics and technology solutions. The company offers ATM and cash management services, including installation and maintenance of ATMs and cash deposit machines. CMS operates in two segments: Cash Logistics and Others, facilitating financial inclusion and seamless cash-based payments. The company serves banks, financial institutions, organised retail, and e-commerce companies.

As of February 11, 2025, the company's market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,015.92 crore.

CMS Info Systems share price has dropped around 22 per cent in the last six months, while it has surged nearly 17 per cent in the last one year.

The company's shares reached their 52-week high of Rs 616.50 on the NSE on October 10, 2024, while they were seen at their 52-week low of Rs 355.10 on February 14, 2024.

At around 1:50 PM on Tuesday, CMS Info Systems shares were trading at approximately Rs 427.50 apiece, down 3.12 per cent from their previous close of Rs 444.50 on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark equity indices too were trading lower, with the BSE Sensex down by 1,010 points at 76,301.63, and Nifty50 around 23,062.45, down 1.36 per cent.