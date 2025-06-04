Home / Markets / News / Tata Tech shares slip as 2.1% equity change hands in block deal

Tata Tech shares slip as 2.1% equity change hands in block deal

Tata Tech shares fell 2% after the company had 8.59 million shares, or 2.1 per cent equity changed hands in a block trade

Tata Technologies
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Tata Technologies slipped nearly 2 per cent after 8.59 million shares of the company changed hands on Monday, amid reports that private equity major TPG is looking to offload its stake. 
 
Tata Technologies' stock fell as much as 1.73 per cent during the day to ₹754.2 per share, the biggest intraday loss since May 28 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 1.2 per cent lower at ₹757 apiece, compared to a 0.17 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:38 AM. 
 
Tata Tech's counter has risen over 16 per cent from its recent lows of ₹651, which it hit early last month. The stock has fallen 15 per cent this year, compared to a 4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The Tata Group company has a total market capitalisation of ₹30,640.1 crore, according to BSE data.  

Tata Tech block deal 

The company had 8.59 million shares, or 2.1 per cent equity changed hands in a block trade, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers of the deals were not known immediately. 
 
As per reports, private equity major TPG was looking to offload 8.5 million, or a 2.1 per cent stake in the company. The transaction was likely undertaken in a price range of ₹744.5 to ₹767.5 apiece. TPG held around 6 per cent stake in Tata Tech as of the quarter ended March 31, 2025, according to BSE data.  

Tata Tech Q4 results

The global product engineering and digital services firm reported a 20.12 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at ₹188.87 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 on the back of higher income and lower expenses. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹157.24 crore in the same quarter of the year-ago fiscal.
 
Total expenses in the fourth quarter were at ₹1,088.20 crore as against ₹1,094.4 crore in the year-ago period.
 
For the fiscal year ended March 2025, PAT was at ₹676.95 crore as compared to ₹679.37 crore in the preceding financial year. Consolidated total income in FY25 was at ₹5,292.58 crore as against ₹5,232.75 crore a year ago.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 160 pts, Nifty below 24,600; SPARC down 19%, GRSE zooms 10%

NR Vandana Tex IPO listing: Stock lists at ₹45 on NSE, misses GMP estimates

Scoda Tubes shares make flat D-Street debut, list at ₹140 on BSE

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO listing: Stock debuts at 9% premium on NSE SME

Premium

Nifty chart shows Golden Cross formation; will its 6-year history hold?

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketstata technologyMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYMarkets insightsNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story