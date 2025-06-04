Tata Tech shares slip as 2.1% equity change hands in block deal

Shares of Tata Technologies slipped nearly 2 per cent after 8.59 million shares of the company changed hands on Monday, amid reports that private equity major TPG is looking to offload its stake.

Tata Tech's counter has risen over 16 per cent from its recent lows of ₹651, which it hit early last month. The stock has fallen 15 per cent this year, compared to a 4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The Tata Group company has a total market capitalisation of ₹30,640.1 crore, according to BSE data.

As per reports, private equity major TPG was looking to offload 8.5 million, or a 2.1 per cent stake in the company. The transaction was likely undertaken in a price range of ₹744.5 to ₹767.5 apiece. TPG held around 6 per cent stake in Tata Tech as of the quarter ended March 31, 2025, according to BSE data.

The company had 8.59 million shares, or 2.1 per cent equity changed hands in a block trade, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers of the deals were not known immediately.

Tata Tech Q4 results

The global product engineering and digital services firm reported a 20.12 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at ₹188.87 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 on the back of higher income and lower expenses. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹157.24 crore in the same quarter of the year-ago fiscal.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were at ₹1,088.20 crore as against ₹1,094.4 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal year ended March 2025, PAT was at ₹676.95 crore as compared to ₹679.37 crore in the preceding financial year. Consolidated total income in FY25 was at ₹5,292.58 crore as against ₹5,232.75 crore a year ago.