NR Vandana Tex IPO listing: Stock lists at ₹45 on NSE, misses GMP estimates

Despite receiving a solid response from investors, shares of NR Vandana Textile made a flat debut at ₹45, missing the GMP estimates

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
NR Vandana Textile listing today: Shares of NR Vandana Textile made a muted stock market debut on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The company’s stock listed at ₹45 per share, same as the issue price.
 
The listing price of NR Vandana Textile was below grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of NR Vandana Textile were trading at ₹54 per share, commanding a grey market premium of ₹9 or 20 per cent in the grey market premium (GMP), according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

NR Vandana Textile IPO details

Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar of the issue. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers is the sole book-running lead manager.   ALSO READ | Neptune Petrochemicals IPO listing: Stock debuts at 9% premium on NSE SME

NR Vandana Textile IPO details

NR Vandana Textile comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.19 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹27.89 crore. NR Vandana Textile, offered at a price of ₹45 with a lot size of 3000 shares, received bids for 41,69,19,000 shares against the 61,98,000 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 67.26 times by the end of the subscription period, showed the NSE data.
 
NR Vandana Textile IPO was available for subscription from Wednesday, May 28, 2025, till Friday, May 30, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on Monday, June 2, 2025. 
 
The company will use the issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements, prepayment or repayment of loans, and general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | Scoda Tubes shares make flat D-Street debut, list at ₹140 on BSE

About NR Vandana Textiles

Incorporated in 1992, Kolkata-based NR Vandana Tex Industries specialises in design, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution of cotton textile products, including sarees, salwar suits, and bed sheets. The company markets its products under the brand names Vandana and Tanya. The company operates on a B2B model. It distributes its products through a network of 1,041 wholesalers across 31 Indian states. It also leverages a B2B e-commerce platform for broader reach.
 

Topics :SME IPOsNSE listingstock market listingMarketsIPOs

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

