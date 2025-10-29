Home / Markets / News / Cohance Lifesciences MD resigns; share price crashes 10%, hits 52-week low

Cohance Lifesciences MD resigns; share price crashes 10%, hits 52-week low

Cohance Lifesciences shares fell over 10% to a 52-week low after MD V Prasada Raju resigned. The pharma firm also faces USFDA "Official Action Indicated" status for its Hyderabad facility

bear market down
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cohance Lifesciences , erstwhile Suven Lifesciences, share price tumbled 10.2 per cent on the BSE today, hitting a 52-week low of ₹767.10 per share, after the company’s managing director resigned from his post.
 
At 11:21 AM, the stock of the pharmaceutical company was trading 8.14 per cent lower on the BSE as against a 0.21 per cent (180 points) rise in the benchmark Sensex index.

Why did Cohance Lifesciences shares fall today?

 
Cohance Lifesciences shares saw heavy selling pressure on Wednesday amid the resignation of the company’s MD with immediate effect.
 
In an update to the stock exchanges, the company said the Board of Directors of the company at has approved the resignation of Dr. V Prasada Raju as the Managing Director and Director of the
 
Company.
 
“In view of his resignation, he will cease to be a Director and Key Managerial Personnel, with effect from close of business hours on October 28, 2025. However, he will continue to be available with the company in terms of his contractual terms and to facilitate seamless transition of his duties and responsibilities,” the company said.
 
Cohance Board, however, did not disclose the reason behind Raju’s exit.
 
Meanwhile, the Nomination and remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal, currently working as the Chief Financial Officer, as an Additional Director of the company, for a period of five years with effect from October 29, 2025.
 
Agarwal has been associated with the pharmaceutical company since January 2, 2024. He has previously worked with ICI India, Huhtamaki oyj, AkzoNobel India, Astra Zeneca Pharma, and Bennett, Coleman & Co.
 

USFDA action against Cohance Lifesciences

 
On October 26, Cohance Lifesciences informed the exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the company’s inspection of the Hyderabad facility as “Official Action Indicated (OAI)”.
 
USFDA inspected the company’s Finished Dosage Formulations Manufacturing Facility (FDF Unit-I), located at Nacharam, Hyderabad, and issued Form 483 with six observations.
 
“The company is engaging proactively with the USFDA and has initiated a comprehensive remediation program and align the facility fully with global standards. The FDF Unit -1 facility at Nacharam continues to run its operations normally,” it said.
 
Notably, the Nacharam unit contributed less than 2 per cent of the company’s consolidated US revenues in FY25, with related Ebitda contribution below 1 per cent.
 
The company, thus, does not expect any material impact on its ongoing operations or supplies.
 
“We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance in all our operations and will continue to ensure the manufacture and supply of high-quality pharmaceutical products for global markets,” it said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 260 pts, Nifty near 26,050; SMIDs mixed; metal, oil & gas outperform

Asia stocks rise on AI optimism, investors gird for Fed, tech earnings

SAIL soars 8% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high. Should you buy or hold?

Robust Q2, GST tailwind lift M&M Fin to 52-wk high; analysts raise targets

Gold, Silver crash up to 13%; Kalyan Jewellers, gold-loan stocks in focus

Topics :Buzzing stocksSuven Life SciencesMarkets

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story