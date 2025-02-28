Madhabi Puri Buch, down with Covid, to have farewell after recovery

Madhabi Puri Buch, 60, bid virtual adieu to Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) corner office on Friday due to Covid-related restrictions, marking an end to her three-year old eventful stint as chairperson of the markets regulator.

Sources said that a farewell for Buch will be held later after she recovers.

Buch, the first woman to helm the regulator, virtually attended a meeting with the stock brokers’ industry standards forum (ISF) on her last day. In the hour-long meeting with the brokers’ ISF, Buch, who wore a face mask, thanked the industry for co-operation and appreciated the work done by the brokers’ bodies, according to people who attended the meeting.