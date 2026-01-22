CreditAccess Grameen zooms 100% from 52-wk low; brokerages see more upside

CreditAccess Grameen share price today

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen hit a 52-week high of ₹1,496.60, soaring 11 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade, extending the previous day's up move.

In the past two days, the stock price of the country’s largest non-banking financial company-micro finance institution (NBFC-MFI) has zoomed 21 per cent after the company reported strong operational performance for the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26). The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹1,489.10 touched on October 27, 2025.

With the past two days' rally, the market price of CreditAccess Grameen has doubled or zoomed 100 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹750.05 touched on January 27, 2025.

At 11:16 AM; the stock was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹1,471.10, as compared to 0.15 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold, with a combined 6.62 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. What’s driving NBFC-MFI stock price? The management said CreditAccess Grameen has witnessed normalisation in the asset quality trends across operating geographies enabling the company to re-focus on growth with confidence. Monthly PAR 15+ accretion declined sharply to 18 bps in December 2025 from 47 bps in September 2025, with January 2026 continuing to show similar trends. This improvement is broad-based, with Karnataka witnessing a notable recovery as asset quality reverted to historical levels. The implementation of MFIN guardrails has meaningfully strengthened the overall quality of the microfinance ecosystem.

With normalized asset quality, a stronger balance sheet, and motivated field teams, the management said the company is well positioned to achieve robust business growth and improving return ratios. They remain confident in building a resilient franchise that delivers consistent returns, enhances stakeholder value, and sets new benchmarks of excellence in the industry. Meanwhile, CreditAccess Grameen reported a strong sequential recovery in Q3FY26, driven by margin expansion and lower credit cost. The asset under management (AUM) grew 2.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 7.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹26,566 crore as disbursements rose 13.4 per cent YoY to ₹5,767 crore with notable recovery in Karnataka.

Lower slippages and reduction in cost of funds aided 60 bps QoQ recoveries in margins QoQ to 13.9 per cent. Credit cost moderated by 54.4 per cent YoY aiding RoA improvement to 3.5 per cent, while asset quality strengthened with PAR 0+ at 4.4 per cent and PAR 90+ at 2.9 per cent. Brokerages see more upside in stock price of CreditAccess Grameen CreditAccess Grameen has successfully navigated a period of industry-wide challenges, demonstrating remarkable resilience, and has reverted to its normalized operational efficiency. New stress formation (including in Karnataka) has normalized, supported by robust internal processes, stable PAR bucket roll forward rates, and improvement in the PAR 15+ accretion rate, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the result update.

With structural levers such as branch network expansion and strengthening collection efficiency across key geographies firmly in motion, the brokerage firm said the company is well positioned to deliver a strong improvement in loan growth and profitability from FY27 onwards. With a strong capital position (Tier-1 of 26 per cent); it will embark on a strong loan growth trajectory with further normalization in its delinquency trends. Analysts reiterated a 'BUY' rating with a revised target price of ₹1,580 (based on 2.4x Dec’27E P/BV). Revival in growth momentum, improving margins, stable asset quality and rising contribution from retail finance provide visibility on earnings recovery and medium-term growth, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the Q3 result update. Rolling to FY28E, the brokerage firm values the stock at 2.4x FY28E BV, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price at ₹1,600.