Crizac gains 34% in two days of listing; Abakkus Asset buys 2.1% equity

Crizac share price registered an all-time high on BSE, at ₹334.15 per share, a day after listing on the bourses. The stock extended rally for the second session and was up nearly 34 per cent.

At 11:07 AM, Crizac shares were up 7.72 per cent at ₹331.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 83,248.68. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹5,759.55 crore. The stock got listed at ₹281.05 per share and its initial public offer (IPO) issue price was at ₹245 per share.

What led to rally in Crizac a day after listing?

The buying on the counter came after ace investor Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Asset Manager bought 3.67 lakh shares (2.1 per cent stake) at ₹298.33 per share of the company on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The transaction was worth ₹1,095,876,110.

Abakkus is an asset management firm primarily investing in listed Indian equities. Crizac IPO listing Shares of education-related services provider Crizac made a positive debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, following the completion of their initial public offering (IPO). Crizac shares listed at ₹280 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹35 or 14.29 per cent over the issue price of ₹245 per share. On the NSE, Crizac shares listed at a slightly higher premium of ₹36.05 or 14.71 per cent, at ₹281.05 per share. The public issue of Crizac comprised an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) by Manish Agarwal and Pinky Agarwal, who divested up to 35.2 million equity shares, estimated to be valued at around ₹860 crore.