JSW Infra drops 3% post large trade; Key details about the block deal here

Sajjan Jindal-promoted company's stock fell as much as 3.01 per cent to 288.1 per share, the worst intraday loss since April 30 this year

jsw infra
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:03 AM IST
Shares of JSW Infrastructure opened with a gap down and dropped 3 per cent after 42.4 million shares changed hands through a block deal at the market open on Friday.
 
Sajjan Jindal-promoted company's stock fell as much as 3.01 per cent to 288.1 per share, the worst intraday loss since April 30 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.9 per cent higher at ₹291.4 apiece, compared to a 0.24 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:52 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have been trading rangebound since April, while the stock has fallen 8 per cent this year, compared to a 5.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. JSW Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹61,236.05 crore, according to BSE data.  

JSW Infra block deal

According to Bloomberg data, about 42.4 million shares or a 2 per cent stake of the company, changed hands in a block deal on Friday. Buyers and sellers of the transaction were not known immediately. 
 
However, according to the term sheet seen by the news agency, Sajjan Jindal Family Trust, the promoter entity of the company was offering 42 million shares for a total value of ₹1,200 crore. The offer price of the transaction was at ₹288 apiece, a discount of 3% to Thursday’s closing price. Jefferies is the sole bookrunner for the block trade, as per the term sheet. 
 
As of the March 2025 quarter, Sajjan Jindal Family Trust had an 80.72 per cent stake in JSW Infra, as per the shareholding data on the BSE.  

JSW Group's acquisition of AkzoNobel India

Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Group looks set to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Dulux paints maker AkzoNobel India from its Dutch parent in a deal valued at approximately ₹12,000 crore, according to an earlier report by Business Standard.
 
The block deal in JSW Infra was initiated to fund the group's acquisition, along with the group bringing in private equity partners to support the transaction. 

JSW Infrastructure Q4 results

JSW Infra reported a profit after tax of ₹516 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). This marks a 57 per cent increase in PAT compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
In Q4FY25, cargo volumes for the quarter stood at 31.2 million tonnes, a 5 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Total revenue rose by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,372 crore, while the company’s EBITDA reached ₹730 crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y. Total revenue for the FY25 was ₹4,829 crore, a 20 per cent increase, and EBITDA rose by 17 per cent to ₹2,615 crore 
 
Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsJSW InfrastructureJSW Groupstock market tradingstock market investingMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexMARKETS TODAY

First Published: May 16 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

