Cupid slumps 36% from life high on profit taking; analyst suggests strategy

Cupid share price today: Cupid share price declined as much as 19.72 per cent to ₹337.10 on the NSE on Monday, the lowest level since December 1, 2025. With this, the stock has slumped 36 per cent from its record high level as investors booked profits in the stock after a record rally.

As of 1:34 PM, Cupid share price was trading 12.66 per cent lower at ₹366.65, compared to a 0.16 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Why did Cupid share price fall today?

Cupid shares were witnessing heavy selling pressure on Monday as investors booked profits in the counter following a significant rally in the recent past. Analysts, too, suggested investors to consider booking profit in the counter.

On January 2, the stock hit a new high of ₹526.95 before it started to erase gains rapidly. The scrip briefly hit a 20 per cent lower circuit in the previous session. Cupid put out a clarification about the significant movement in its share price on Friday, saying that the company was not aware of any material information or events which may cause such volatility. The stock had been rising for the past 15 sessions (till January 1). CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY The National Stock Exchange has put Cupid shares under additional surveillance after noting the recent surge.

Analyst View Cupid Limited stock has undergone a decent correction as it fell from ₹526 to ₹337 in just two trading sessions after an over-stretched up move from ₹55 to ₹525 levels in just nine months, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Markets. Going ahead, Globe Capital suggests investors to wait for some stability in prices before taking any fresh entry. Technical support is placed around the ₹340-300 zone, he said. Q3 Business Update Cupid expects the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) to be its best-performing quarter till date, because of strong demand and smooth operation execution.