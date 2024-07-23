Cyient DLM stock price falls 4% on profit booking after strong Q1FY25 show

Cyient DLM stock falls on profit booking: Shares of Shares of Cyient DLM fell as much as 4.41 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 731.55 per share on Tuesday, July 23.

The fall came after investors flocked to book profits after strong Q1FY25 results.

In Q1FY25, the company’s consolidated profit nearly doubled, or jumped 98.1 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 10.5 crore as opposed to Rs 5.3 crore in Q1FY24.

The company’s revenue from operations jumped 18.7 per cent on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 257.8 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), as against Rs 217 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2024 (Q1FY24).

At the operating front, Cyient DLM’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, fell marginally (0.05 per cent) on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 19.8 crore in Q1FY24, as opposed to Rs 19.9 crore in Q1FY24.

Consequently, the Ebitda margin squeezed to 7.7 per cent in Q1FY25, as against 9.2 per cent in Q1FY24.

Segment-wise, the defence segment Y-o-Y growth stood at 79.6 per cent while aerospace segment growth was 78.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

Additionally, the demand drop led to degrowth in industrial of 81.6 per cent Y-o-Y, while MedTech posted 16.1 per cent growth during the same period.

Cyient DLM operates globally as an engineering and technology solutions firm specialising in Design Led Manufacturing (DLM). It offers comprehensive services encompassing design, manufacturing, testing, and certification support. With a focus on safety-critical electronics within heavily regulated sectors, its engineers bring extensive expertise in both design and manufacturing.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 5,943.60 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

At 10:40 AM, shares of the company were trading 2.19 per cent lower at Rs 748.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.14 per cent lower at 80,388.17 levels.