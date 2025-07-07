Dabur shares gain 4% as urban volume growth picks up with demand uptick

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur rose nearly 4 per cent after it witnessed a sequential recovery in demand, with an uptick in urban volume growth.

The company's stock rose as much as 3.89 per cent during the day to ₹514.3 per share, the steepest intraday gain since January 30 this year. The stock trimmed some gains to trade 3.6 per cent higher at ₹513,3 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:18 AM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company rose for the third day on Monday and currently trade at 15 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 1.5 per cent this year, compared to a 7.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dabur has a total market capitalisation of ₹91,070.12 crore.

Dabur Q1 business update The Indian FMCG sector witnessed a sequential recovery in demand with an uptick in volume growth, particularly in urban markets, Dabur said in an exchange filing. It added that its Home and Personal Care (HPC) division is expected to perform well, driven by the oral, home and skin care categories. Key brands such as Dabur Red Toothpaste, Odonil, Odomos, and Gulabari are expected to post strong growth coupled with market share gains, it said. "Within healthcare, our brands such as Dabur Honey, Hajmola, Dabur Honitus, and Dabur Health Juices are expected to post robust double-digit growth."

ALSO READ: GCPL shares soar 6% on strong Q1 growth update; best session in 4 months However, the company's consolidated revenue is expected to grow in low-single digits due to a decline in beverage sales, it said. Consolidated operating profit growth is expected to marginally lag revenue growth. Dabur's beverage portfolio was impacted during the quarter due to unseasonal rains and a short summer. International business is expected to post double-digit constant currency growth, led by key markets like the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Turkey, Bangladesh and the US Namaste business. "The fundamentals of the business remain strong, and we are continuing to invest behind our brands, expand our distribution reach, build a strong back end and capture efficiencies to deliver good growth in revenue and profitability for the year."