Home / Markets / News / Dabur shares gain 4% as urban volume growth picks up with demand uptick

Dabur shares gain 4% as urban volume growth picks up with demand uptick

Dabur shares rose 4% on Monday, even as its consolidated revenue is expected to grow in low-single digits due to a decline in beverage sales

Dabur
Dabur share prices gain 4%
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur rose nearly 4 per cent after it witnessed a sequential recovery in demand, with an uptick in urban volume growth. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 3.89 per cent during the day to ₹514.3 per share, the steepest intraday gain since January 30 this year. The stock trimmed some gains to trade 3.6 per cent higher at ₹513,3 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:18 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third day on Monday and currently trade at 15 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 1.5 per cent this year, compared to a 7.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dabur has a total market capitalisation of ₹91,070.12 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Dabur Q1 business update

The Indian FMCG sector witnessed a sequential recovery in demand with an uptick in volume growth, particularly in urban markets, Dabur said in an exchange filing. It added that its Home and Personal Care (HPC) division is expected to perform well, driven by the oral, home and skin care categories.
 
Key brands such as Dabur Red Toothpaste, Odonil, Odomos, and Gulabari are expected to post strong growth coupled with market share gains, it said. "Within healthcare, our brands such as Dabur Honey, Hajmola, Dabur Honitus, and Dabur Health Juices are expected to post robust double-digit growth."
 
However, the company's consolidated revenue is expected to grow in low-single digits due to a decline in beverage sales, it said. Consolidated operating profit growth is expected to marginally lag revenue growth. Dabur's beverage portfolio was impacted during the quarter due to unseasonal rains and a short summer.  
 
International business is expected to post double-digit constant currency growth, led by key markets like the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Turkey, Bangladesh and the US Namaste business.
 
"The fundamentals of the business remain strong, and we are continuing to invest behind our brands, expand our distribution reach, build a strong back end and capture efficiencies to deliver good growth in revenue and profitability for the year."

Dabur Q4 results

Dabur reported its consolidated net profit of ₹320.13 crore for Q4FY25, marking an 8.31 per cent drop on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis. The company posted revenue from operations at ₹2,830.14 crore, marginally higher than ₹2,814.64 crore recorded during the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Metro Brands tightens its laces for another quarter of strong growth

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; IT, defence stocks fall; FMCG rise

Silky Overseas lists at 6% premium on NSE SME, misses GMP estimates

Crizac IPO subscribed 60x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Rupee slips on Trump's additional 10% Brics tariff; opens lower at 85.57/$

Topics :DaburBuzzing stocksMarketsFMCG companiesFMCG stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story