Dalmia Bharat, Navin Fluorine are must-buy stocks on technicals; Here's why

NSE Scrip – Dalmia Bharat

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹ 1,966

On the weekly chart, the stock had been trading within a range for the past year and has now given a decisive breakout from a falling channel pattern. This breakout is backed by a strong surge in volumes, adding conviction to the move. Additionally, the RSI Smoothened, which previously faced resistance around the 50 level, has now crossed above it, indicating a bullish shift in momentum. Considering this overall setup, we expect the uptrend to continue going forward.

NSE Scrip – Navin Fluorine International

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹ 4,449

Over the past few weeks, the stock was consolidating within a broad range of ₹ 3,600 – ₹ 4,400, and has now witnessed a range breakout. This move also resembles a Cup and Handle breakout on the weekly chart, further strengthening the bullish bias. The breakout is supported by a sharp rise in volumes, adding conviction to the move. Moreover, the stock is trading well above all key moving averages, reinforcing the positive outlook and supporting a buy call.

Hence, we recommend to BUY NAVINFLUOR around ₹ 4,449 - ₹ 4,440 | SL: ₹ 4,280 | TGT: ₹ 4,800

