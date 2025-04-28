Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, April 28, 2025: Indian markets look to sustain their upward momentum after a brief setback, even as cautious global cues and rising tensions with Pakistan following last week's deadly terror attack weigh on sentiment.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a higher start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 128 points or 0.56 per cent at 24,267 as of 07:20 AM.

Stocks in Asia began the week positively as investors watch out for the progress of various countries' trade deals with the US. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.68 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was higher by 0.44 per cent. Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration is pursuing bilateral trade deals with 17 key trading partners, excluding China, according to a Bloomberg report.

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY HERE Stocks on Wall Street ended Friday on a positive note, buoyed by hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index advanced by 0.74 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1.26 per cent and 0.05 per cent, respectively.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex settled 588.9 points or 0.74 per cent lower at 79,212, while the Nifty50 fell 207.35 points or 0.86 per cent to end at 24,039.35. FIIs bought shares for the eighth straight day on Friday, worth ₹2,952.33 crore, while DIIs net sold equities worth ₹3,539.8 crore.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:

Q4 earnings corner:

Dr Lal PathLabs: The pharma major The pharma major reported an 81.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of Q4FY25 at ₹156 crore, up from ₹86 crore reported for the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations also rose to ₹603 crore in Q4FY25, a 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth from ₹545 crore reported in Q4FY24.

India Cements: The Aditya Birla Group firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹14.68 crore for the quarter ended in March 2025. It had reported a net loss of ₹60.55 crore in the January-March period a year ago. Its revenue from operations was down 3.11 per cent to ₹1,197.30 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

Cholamandalam Investment: The firm recorded a consolidated profit after tax for the January-March 2025 quarter at ₹1,259.54 crore, compared to ₹1,065.23 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. For FY25, the profit after tax surged to ₹4,262.70 crore, from ₹3,420.06 crore registered in the year-ago period.

RBL Bank: The private lender's net profit declined by 81 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to ₹69 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), due to erosion in net interest margin (NIM) and a rise in bad loan provisions. As for annual performance, the Mumbai-based bank’s net profit for FY25 was down by 40 per cent to ₹695 crore from ₹1,168 crore for FY24.

Other stocks in news:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The auto major announced that it has entered into an The auto major announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 58.96 per cent stake in SML Isuzu (SML) for ₹555 crore. The move is aimed at expanding M&M’s presence in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment above 3.5 tonnes, where the company currently holds a 3 per cent market share.

IndusInd Bank: According to the lender's independent professional firm, Grant Thornton, incorrect accounting of internal derivative trades by the bank, particularly in the cases of early termination, led to notional profits, which resulted in accounting discrepancies. The cumulative adverse accounting impact on the profit and loss account of the bank as of March 31, 2025, would be ₹1,959.98 crore.

Biocon: The company and its subsidiary announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has issued positive opinions recommending approval of their denosumab biosimilar candidates for different bone health indications

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma major said that the USFDA conducted a surveillance inspection at the group’s API Unit, located at Dabhasa in Gujarat. The inspection concluded with six observations, and none of them were related to Data Integrity, it said.

JSW Steel: The company's subsidiary has received a letter of intent from the resolution professional of the Corporate Debtor, stating that the committee of creditors has approved its resolution plan and declared it the successful resolution applicant.

RailTel Corporation of India: The firm received a work order from the Institute of Road Transport for ₹90.08 crore for the design, development, supply, implementation, operations and maintenance of the Enterprise Resource Planning system.

GAIL India: The The company and Container Corporation of India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the adoption of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as an alternative fuel for the logistics sector. The MoU aims to assess the feasibility of using LNG as fuel for CONCOR’s logistics fleet.