Stock Market Today, Monday, April 28, 2025: , April 28, will track developments in the Pahalgam terror attack case and steps taken by India and Pakistan in the attack’s aftermath. Stock markets in India on Monday , April 28, will track developments in the Pahalgam terror attack case and steps taken by India and Pakistan in the attack’s aftermath.

That apart, Ather Energy IPO, reaction to Reliance Industries' (RIL's) Q4 results , and foreign investors' activity in the domestic market, and hopes of stimulus measure announcement by China, and US President Donald Trump’s trade talks in the global markets will sway the stock market sentiment.

At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were ruling 134 points higher at 24,254 level.

Stock Market Wrap, Friday, April 25, 2025:

The NSE Nifty 50 index , on the other hand, declined 517 points intraday, before eventually ending 0.9 per cent or 207 points lower at 24,039.

The fag-end recovery in the markets, on Friday, came on the back of healthy buying by foreign investors. FIIs/FPIs net bought shares worth ₹2,952.3 crore. DIIs, too, purchased Indian equity worth ₹3,539.85 crore.

Stock Market Today Prediction: Trade set-up, factors that will affect Sensex, Nifty today:

India-Pakistan action in Pahalgam case:

Markets will closely track steps taken by India and Pakistan in the Pahalgam terror attack case as the deadline nears for citizens of the respective countries to return to their country of origin.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy Ships, successfully, carried out multiple anti-ship firings over the weekend, to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long range precision offensive strike, an Indian Navy official told news agency PTI.

That apart, homes of nine active terrorists in Bandipora, Pulwama, and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been destroyed amid the Indian security forces’ crackdown in the Valley.

Ather Energy IPO:

The months-long lull in the mainboard primary market action will end today as the initial public offering (IPO) of Ather Energy is set to open for subscription on April 28.

Ahead of the IPO, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer and seller raised ₹1,340 crore from anchor investors for its ₹2,981-crore IPO. Ather Energy IPO is available in the price band of ₹304-321.

In the SME segment, In the SME segment, Iware Supplychain Services IPO will open for subscription today.

Q4 Results Today:

Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, AWL Agri Business, CSB Bank, Firstsource Solutions, Go Digit, Hatsun Agro Product, IRFC, KFin Technologies, KPIT Tech, TVS Motor Company, and Ultratech Cement are among the 38 companies scheduled to report their March quarter (Q4FY25) results today.

Global markets rise on China stimulus hopes:

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were moving higher today morning, as investors eye the Chinese government's press conference, slated for later today. Over the weekend, Beijing’s finance minister Lan Fo'an said that China will "adopt more proactive macroeconomic policies to promote the realisation of the expected growth target for the whole year".

Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX200 indices were up 0.7 per cent each at the time of writing this report, while South Korea's Kospi added 0.44 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, however, fell 0.54 per cent in early morning trade.

Last Friday, the S&P 500 index added 0.74 per cent on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.26 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.05 per cent higher.

The pace of trade negotiations will remain on investors' radar in the coming days after Trump, reportedly, said that he would not extend the 90-day pause on tariffs. Besides, conflicting trade talk statements between the US and China, where Donald Trump said that tariff negotiations were underway with China, but Beijing denied any talks, stirred investor anxiety over global trade war worries.

Sensex, Nifty outlook: Levels to watch on Nifty today

The Nifty index formed a bull candle with a long upper shadow on the weekly charts, maintaining 'Higher-high, Higher low' formation. This signals a positive bias with profit booking at higher levels.

Going ahead, analysts at Bajaj Broking said, a move above the previous week’s high of 24,365 will open upside towards 24,550. However, any failure to do so will signal consolidation in the range 23,500-24,350.

Further, as per Vinay Rajani, senior technical & derivative research analyst at HDFC Securities, the positional trend is still bullish in Nifty as the index is placed above 20,50, which is its 100 and 200 -DMA. A breach of 23,847 in subsequent sessions, however, could lead to a further fall towards the next support of 23,500. On the upside, 24,150 and 24,365 could act as resistance in the Nifty.