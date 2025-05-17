Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Data Patterns Q4 results: PAT rises 60% to Rs 114.08 cr on strong ops

Data Patterns Q4 results: PAT rises 60% to Rs 114.08 cr on strong ops

The city-headquartered defence and aerospace electronics system provider had earned a profit after tax of Rs 71.10 crore

Data Patterns

The total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 406.83 crore, from Rs 194.57 crore registered during the same quarter of last year. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Data Patterns (India) Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Rs 114.08 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, underscoring the company's execution capabilities and commitment to operational excellence, a top official said on Saturday.

The city-headquartered defence and aerospace electronics system provider had earned a profit after tax of Rs 71.10 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the profit of the company surged to Rs 221.81 crore, from Rs 181.69 crore registered in the year ago period.

The total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 406.83 crore, from Rs 194.57 crore registered during the same quarter of last year. For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the total income grew to Rs 754.69 crore, from Rs 565.83 crore registered in the year ago period.

 

The Board which met on Saturday has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.90 per share (390 per cent per equity share of Rs 2 each) subject to the approval by the shareholders.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director, Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan said, "We are happy to have delivered an excellent growth in revenue while maintaining consistent bottom line performance. Quarter 4 were on expected lines. The EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) for the quarter and full year 2024-25 was also as per our guidance. This achievement underscores the strength of our strategy, execution capabilities and commitment to operational excellence."  "Looking ahead, we are optimistic about robust order inflows and remain confident in our ability to sustain this growth trajectory," he added.

Topics : Data Patterns Q4 Results

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

