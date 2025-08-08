Data Patterns shares plunge 8% after 'big miss' in Q1 results; details here

Shares of the company have fallen for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 4.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Data Patterns has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,212.22 crore.

Data Patterns Q1 results

The company reported a 22.23 per cent decline in net profit to ₹25.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹32.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 4.56 per cent to ₹99.33 crore from ₹104.08 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operational front, the firm's Ebitda fell 13.7 per cent to ₹32.1 crore, while the Ebitda margin narrowed to 32 per cent from 35.7 per cent a year earlier.

The company’s order book stood at ₹814 crore as on June 30, 2025, compared with ₹730 crore as on March 31, 2025. Including orders received and under negotiation to date, the total order position is ₹1,077 crore, the company said in a statement.