Home / Markets / News / Data Patterns shares plunge 8% after 'big miss' in Q1 results; details here

Data Patterns shares plunge 8% after 'big miss' in Q1 results; details here

Data Patterns shares fell 8 per cent after it reported a 22 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its Q1 net profit

trading
Data Patterns shares plunge 8% on Friday
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Data Patterns (India) tumbled over 8 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) dip in its net profit for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26). 
 
The aerospace and defence firm's stock fell as much as 8.5 per cent during the day to ₹2,351.2 per share, the biggest intraday fall since April 7 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 7.8 per cent lower at ₹2,364 apiece, compared to a 0.61 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:14 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 4.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Data Patterns has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,212.22 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Data Patterns Q1 results 

The company reported a 22.23 per cent decline in net profit to ₹25.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹32.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 4.56 per cent to ₹99.33 crore from ₹104.08 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
On the operational front, the firm's Ebitda fell 13.7 per cent to ₹32.1 crore, while the Ebitda margin narrowed to 32 per cent from 35.7 per cent a year earlier.
 
The company’s order book stood at ₹814 crore as on June 30, 2025, compared with ₹730 crore as on March 31, 2025. Including orders received and under negotiation to date, the total order position is ₹1,077 crore, the company said in a statement. 
 
"While revenue for the quarter was modest, primarily due to temporary delays in customer approvals, these are expected to normalise in the coming quarters. We remain confident of delivering our year’s targets," according to Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman and managing director.  
 
Motilal Oswal said Data Patterns’ Q1 results were a "big miss" on its estimates. The brokerage had expected revenue of ₹120 crore and profit of ₹37.2 crore, compared with the actual topline of ₹99.3 crore and bottom line of ₹25.5 crore, respectively.
 
The order book as of June 30, 2025, stood at ₹814 crore, down 20 per cent Y-o-Y, Motilal Oswal said and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock.

About Data Patterns

Data Patterns engages in the design and development of electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical systems, and product prototypes, along with testing, validation, and verification services. 
 
The company’s expertise spans a wide range of defence and aerospace technologies, including radars, electronic warfare systems, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, and COTS solutions. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Swiggy, Waaree Energies can rally up to 29% on MSCI inclusion; hint charts

JSW Cement IPO sees tepid demand; subscription lags at 37%; GMP up 9%

Ramco Cements tanks after mixed Q1; opportunity or red flag? Find out here

BSE shares drop 2% despite 'strong' Q1 results; what's spooking analysts?

LIC shares rise 5% on posting Q1 results; how brokerages are rating stock?

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsData PatternsMarkets Sensex NiftyQ1 resultsIndia Inc earningscorporate earningsNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story