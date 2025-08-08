Ramco Cements tanks after mixed Q1; opportunity or red flag? Find out here

The decline in the Ramco Cements stock price reflects concerns around the company’s muted volume growth and delayed asset monetisation, even as profitability showed improvement on a year-on-year and sequential basis.

Ramco Cements Q1 results

Ramco Cements reported a 24-25 per cent Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q rise in Ebitda to ₹4,000 crore, driven by improved realisations and price hikes in the southern region. However, volumes were a key disappointment, declining 6-7 per cent Y-o-Y, mainly due to weak demand amid early monsoon in key markets like Kerala and eastern India.

As a result, Ebitda per tonne, though up 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹966, was below street estimates.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) rose ~142 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹860 crore, but missed analyst expectations by a wide margin (~27 per cent). Meanwhile, the construction chemical segment saw robust growth of 79 per cent Y-o-Y, albeit on a low base.