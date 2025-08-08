Home / Markets / News / JSW Cement IPO sees tepid demand; subscription lags at 37%; GMP up 9%

JSW Cement IPO sees tepid demand; subscription lags at 37%; GMP up 9%

JSW Cement IPO Day 2 update: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), reviews, allotment date, listing date and other key details here

JSW Cement IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JSW Cement IPO Subscription status: Despite getting broadly favourable reviews from market analysts, the initial public offering (IPO) of GSW Group’s cement maker company, JSW Cement, has received a lacklustre response from investors so far.
 
According to NSE data, the JSW Cement IPO, which opened for subscription on August 7, has garnered bids for 6,75,26,244 shares against 18,12,94,964 equity shares on offer till 11:08 AM on August 8. This translates to a subscription rate of 37 per cent.
 
The response from the investor categories has been sluggish. Among them, retail investors have booked 50 per cent of their reserved category, non-institutional investors (NIIs) have booked 28 per cent, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have booked 23 per cent of their quota.

JSW Cement IPO review

Market analysts remain broadly optimistic about JSW Cement and have shared favorable reviews of its public offering. Analysts at Canara Bank Securities and AUM Capital have recommended subscribing to the public issue, while those at Anand Rathi Research have assigned a ‘Subscribe for long-term’ rating on the JSW Cement IPO. READ MORE

JSW Cement IPO details

The JSW Cement IPO consists of a fresh issue of 108.8 million shares worth nearly ₹1,600 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) in which State Bank of India (SBI), AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings, and Synergy Metals Investments Holding will divest up to 136.1 million equity shares worth ₹2,000 crore.
 
The public issue is being offered at ₹130–147 per share, with a lot size of 102 shares.
A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,994 to bid for one lot of the JSW Cement IPO, and a maximum of 13 lots or 1,326 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,94,922. 
 
The JSW Cement IPO will remain available for subscription till Monday, August 11. Once the subscription window closes, the basis of allotment for JSW Cement IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, August 12. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts tentatively by Wednesday, August 13.
 
JSW Cement shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Thursday, August 14.

JSW Cement IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of JSW Cement were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on the second day of their subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that JSW Cement shares were trading at around ₹160 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹13 or 8.84 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. 

About JSW Cement

A part of the JSW Group, JSW Cement is the fastest-growing cement manufacturer in India in terms of increase in installed grinding capacity and sales volume from FY 2015 to FY 2025. The company focuses on a circular economy model, utilizing industrial byproducts to produce eco-friendly cement. This approach minimizes the use of natural resources and reduces carbon emissions. The company’s product portfolio consists of blended cement (including PSC, PCC, and PPC), ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS), ordinary portland cement (OPC), clinker, and a range of allied cementitious products such as ready-mix concrete (RMC), screened slag, construction chemicals, and waterproofing compounds.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 550 pts, Nifty below 24,450; Metal, Realty index slip 1%, Airtel 3%

Anil Goel portfolio smallcap stock surges 12% in weak market. Do you own?

Ramco Cements tanks after mixed Q1; opportunity or red flag? Find out here

Kalpataru Projects International jumps 9% on posting 130% spike in PAT YoY

AU Small Finance Bank up 7%; first SFB to get RBI's universal bank approval

Topics :JSW CementIPOsinitial public offerings IPOsIPO GMPIPO allotmentIPO REVIEW

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story