Swiggy, Waaree Energies can rally up to 29% on MSCI inclusion; hint charts

SwiggyCurrent Price: ₹396 Likely Target: ₹470 Upside Potential: 18.7% Support: ₹385; ₹378; ₹373 Resistance: ₹409; ₹427; ₹444; ₹458 Swiggy stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart, post the breakout above the trend line resistance in early June. The daily chart shows that the short-term bias for Swiggy is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹373 levels.
Waaree EnergiesCurrent Price: ₹3,128 Likely Target: ₹3,900 Upside Potential: 24.7% Support: ₹3,015; ₹2,950 Resistance: ₹3,445; ₹3,630; ₹3,785 Waaree Energies stock is seen trading above its trend line support since mid-April, and the stock has made a gradual ascend since then. At present, the stock is seen testing support around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹3,151, below which support can be anticipated around ₹3,015 levels; with overall short-term trend to remain favourable above ₹2,950 levels.
Vishal Mega Mart (VMM)Current Price: ₹143 Likely Target: ₹160 Upside Potential: 11.9% Support: ₹140; ₹134 Resistance: ₹146; ₹150; ₹155 Vishal Mega Mart stock is seen attempting a breakout from the rising channel. Break and sustained trade above ₹146, shall trigger renewed buying at the counter. The stock can potentially surge to ₹160 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹150 and ₹155 levels.
Hitachi Energy (POWERINDIA)Current Price: ₹20,430 Likely Target: ₹26,370 Upside Potential: 29% Support: ₹18,350; ₹17,600 Resistance: ₹22,420; ₹23,940; ₹25,150 HItachi Energy stock looks favourably placed on the technical charts across time-frames. The stock has been trading at record high levels, and can potentially extend the rally towards ₹26,370 levels.
