Swiggy, Waaree Energies can rally up to 29% on MSCI inclusion; hint charts

MSCI Global Standard Index Inclusion: Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy and Waaree Energies look favourably placed on charts; may see up to 29 per cent upside form here.

Trading strategy in Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy, Waaree Energies post MSCI inclusion on Friday. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Shares of new inclusions in the MSCI Global Standard Index namely - Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Waaree Energies and Hitachi Energy traded on a tepid note, slipping up to 2 per cent in trades on Friday mirroring the overall subdued trend in the equity market. Hitachi Energy, in particular, was down 2 per cent, while the other 3 stocks traded with mild losses.  MSCI in its semi-annual rejig today announced the inclusion of these 4 stocks in its Global Standard Index with effect from August 26, 2025, post market close. According to Nuvama Institutional Equities research note, these 4 stocks could cumulatively see inflows of around $1 billion owing to the MSCI inclusion. READ MORE   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE  Technical charts, however, offer a bright prospect for these 4 new MSCI inclusions. Here's a detailed outlook on Swiggy, Hitachi Energy, Waaree Energies and Vishal Mega Mart stocks with key support and resistance levels to watch out for. 

Swiggy

Current Price: ₹396  Likely Target: ₹470  Upside Potential: 18.7%  Support: ₹385; ₹378; ₹373  Resistance: ₹409; ₹427; ₹444; ₹458  Swiggy stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart, post the breakout above the trend line resistance in early June. The daily chart shows that the short-term bias for Swiggy is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹373 levels. 
 
  Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around its 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) at ₹385 and ₹378. On the upside, the stock will need to trade consistently above ₹409 to regain momentum. The stock can potentially rally to ₹470 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹427, ₹444 and ₹458 levels. 

Waaree Energies

Current Price: ₹3,128  Likely Target: ₹3,900  Upside Potential: 24.7%  Support: ₹3,015; ₹2,950  Resistance: ₹3,445; ₹3,630; ₹3,785  Waaree Energies stock is seen trading above its trend line support since mid-April, and the stock has made a gradual ascend since then. At present, the stock is seen testing support around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹3,151, below which support can be anticipated around ₹3,015 levels; with overall short-term trend to remain favourable above ₹2,950 levels. 
 
  On the upside, the stock has been making new highs, and can potentially soar towards ₹3,900 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹3,445, ₹3,630 and ₹3,785 levels. 

Vishal Mega Mart (VMM)

Current Price: ₹143  Likely Target: ₹160  Upside Potential: 11.9%  Support: ₹140; ₹134  Resistance: ₹146; ₹150; ₹155  Vishal Mega Mart stock is seen attempting a breakout from the rising channel. Break and sustained trade above ₹146, shall trigger renewed buying at the counter. The stock can potentially surge to ₹160 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹150 and ₹155 levels. 
 
  In case of a dip, the stock is likely to seek support around its 20-DMA at ₹140, and trend line support around ₹134 levels. 

Hitachi Energy (POWERINDIA)

Current Price: ₹20,430  Likely Target: ₹26,370  Upside Potential: 29%  Support: ₹18,350; ₹17,600  Resistance: ₹22,420; ₹23,940; ₹25,150  HItachi Energy stock looks favourably placed on the technical charts across time-frames. The stock has been trading at record high levels, and can potentially extend the rally towards ₹26,370 levels. 
  On its way up, the stock may face interim resistance around ₹22,440, ₹23,940 and ₹25,150 levels. In case of a dip, the stock is likely to seek support around ₹18,350 levels; below which the next key support stands at ₹17,600 levels. 

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

