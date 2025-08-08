Swiggy, Waaree Energies can rally up to 29% on MSCI inclusion; hint charts

Swiggy

Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around its 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) at ₹385 and ₹378. On the upside, the stock will need to trade consistently above ₹409 to regain momentum. The stock can potentially rally to ₹470 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹427, ₹444 and ₹458 levels. Waaree Energies Current Price: ₹3,128 Likely Target: ₹3,900 Upside Potential: 24.7% Support: ₹3,015; ₹2,950 Resistance: ₹3,445; ₹3,630; ₹3,785 Waaree Energies stock is seen trading above its trend line support since mid-April, and the stock has made a gradual ascend since then. At present, the stock is seen testing support around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹3,151, below which support can be anticipated around ₹3,015 levels; with overall short-term trend to remain favourable above ₹2,950 levels.

On the upside, the stock has been making new highs, and can potentially soar towards ₹3,900 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹3,445, ₹3,630 and ₹3,785 levels. Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) Current Price: ₹143 Likely Target: ₹160 Upside Potential: 11.9% Support: ₹140; ₹134 Resistance: ₹146; ₹150; ₹155 Vishal Mega Mart stock is seen attempting a breakout from the rising channel. Break and sustained trade above ₹146, shall trigger renewed buying at the counter. The stock can potentially surge to ₹160 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹150 and ₹155 levels.In case of a dip, the stock is likely to seek support around its 20-DMA at ₹140, and trend line support around ₹134 levels.Current Price: ₹20,430Likely Target: ₹26,370Upside Potential: 29%Support: ₹18,350; ₹17,600Resistance: ₹22,420; ₹23,940; ₹25,150 HItachi Energy stock looks favourably placed on the technical charts across time-frames. The stock has been trading at record high levels, and can potentially extend the rally towards ₹26,370 levels.

On its way up, the stock may face interim resistance around ₹22,440, ₹23,940 and ₹25,150 levels. In case of a dip, the stock is likely to seek support around ₹18,350 levels; below which the next key support stands at ₹17,600 levels.