Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 30.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 30.54% to Rs 58.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.92% to Rs 173.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.173.13117.0446.5546.1684.2062.2278.2858.7558.3044.66

