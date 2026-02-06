Friday, February 06, 2026 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Alembic Pharma shares slide 4% on Q3 profit miss; is it a good time to buy?

Alembic Pharma shares slide 4% on Q3 profit miss; is it a good time to buy?

Alembic Pharma shares today: Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) have retained their Neutral rating on Alembic Pharma, with a target price of ₹860 per share

Alembic Pharma share price target

Alembic Pharma Shares Price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals came under pressure on Friday, falling 4.22 per cent to an intraday low of ₹776.20 per share on the NSE, after the company reported a 4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY26.   During the quarter under review, the company’s net profit stood at ₹131.9 crore, down from ₹137.7 crore in the year-ago period, largely due to a one-time ₹42-crore provision related to changes under the new labour code. Revenue from operations, however, grew 11 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,876.31 crore, compared with ₹1,692.74 crore in the corresponding period last year.  The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 12.8 per cent YoY to ₹293.5 crore in Q3FY26. Alembic reiterated its FY26 revenue growth guidance of 10–12 per cent but refrained from offering guidance for FY27.
 
 
Despite partially recovering from intraday losses, Alembic shares were trading 3.41 per cent lower at ₹782.85 per share at 11:11 PM, compared with the previous close of ₹810.45 on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50 was down 78 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 25,564. 
 
In a separate update on Thursday, Alembic said it will miss the first wave of global generic launches of semaglutide, the blockbuster diabetes and obesity drug, but is evaluating entry into the Indian market through partnerships, while keeping options open for a later international launch.
 
“We are late into the semaglutide market internationally, at least in the first wave. But if there is an opportunity, we will get in during the second phase,” G Krishnan, CFO of Alembic Pharmaceuticals, told Business Standard during a post-results call. For India, the company is exploring partnerships with manufacturers to ensure faster market entry, citing timing as a key consideration. 

Also Read

Indian Oil Corporation, IOC

Indian Oil Corp shares hit 52-week high after multifold jump in Q3 profit

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rate sensitive shares trade mixed; PSU Bank index down 2% post RBI policy

Nykaa share price today

Nykaa rises 4% to 1-mth high on Q3 result; analysts hike target price

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price today

Tata Motors PV: Analysts cautiously positive despite Q3 loss, JLR headwinds

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Photo: Company website)

Alembic to skip first wave of global semaglutide launches, eyes Indiapremium

Should you buy, sell or hold Alembic Pharma shares?

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) have retained their Neutral rating on Alembic, with a target price of ₹860 per share, citing in-line revenue and a slight miss on Ebitda/PAT for the quarter.
 
“While ex-US export growth was strong for the quarter, it was offset by moderate YoY growth in domestic formulation and US sales. Alembic exhibited strong growth in the non-US export business for the fourth consecutive quarter,” MOFSL said in its report.
 
The brokerage largely maintained its estimates for FY26/FY27/FY28. Despite significant investments in the US generics space in terms of R&D and manufacturing capacity, Alembic, MOFSL said, has yet to see meaningful revenue growth from this segment. The brokerage expects domestic formulation business to grow gradually in line with the industry.
 
“Considering these factors and valuations adequately factoring in the earnings upside, we reiterate our Neutral rating with a target price of ₹860,” said MOFSL. 

More From This Section

Nifty and Sensex LIVE Updates, Friday

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stage recovery, trade flat; FMCG, private bank stocks gain

Bond market, Bond Yield

Govt bond yields harden by 4 bps after RBI MPC keeps policy rate unchanged

Gold, Silver price crash: Gold, Silver rates sank up to 6% in Friday's intra-day deals on the MCX.

MCX Gold down 23%; Silver prices dip by nearly ₹200,000 from high in 6 days

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

India's forex stockpile rises to all-time high of $723.8 billion: RBI Guv

global stocks

Bitcoin falls, Asian shares slip as Wall Street hit by tech stock losses

Topics : Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q3 results The Smart Investor share market Pharma stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingCrypto Market CrashTorrent Pharma Stock Trading StrategySBI Q3 Results PreviewLIC Q3 ResultRBI MPC Repo RatesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today