DCM Shriram to acquire Hindusthan Specialty Chem for ₹375 cr; stock up 3%

DCM Shriram shares surged after its Board approved acquiring 100 per cent equity in Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for ₹375 crore. The deal will be executed in one or more tranches.

DCM Shriram factory | Photo: Company website
DCM Shriram is a diversified Indian conglomerate with a legacy dating back to 1889. It operates across multiple sectors including agri-rural, chemicals, and value-added businesses. | Photo: Company website
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
DCM Shriram share price: DCM Shriram shares were in demand on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, June 13, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,159.95 per share.
 
By 10:11 AM, DCM Shriram shares were off day’s high and were trading flat with a negative bias, down 0.06 per cent at ₹1,124.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.11 per cent lower to 80,787.14 levels.
 

Why did DCM Shriram rise in an overall weak market today?

 
DCM Shriram shares jumped in trade after the Board of Directors of the company approved Definitive Agreements to be entered into for acquiring 100 per cent equity share capital of Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited for ₹375 crore, in one or more tranches, subject to adjustments as per terms of Definitive Agreements.
 
In an exchange filing, DCM Shriram said, “We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, June 12, 2025 has, inter alia, approved Definitive Agreements to be entered into for acquiring 100 per cent equity share capital of “Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited”, having presence in Epoxy & Advanced Materials business in Bharuch, Gujarat, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.”
 
The acquisition also marked the entry of the chemicals business of DCM Shriram in the Epoxy & Advanced Materials space, as a downstream integration of Epichlorohydrin (ECH).
 
DCM Shriram further stated that the acquisition is expected to be completed by September 2025, subject to fulfilment of conditions specified in Definitive Agreements.
 

DCM Shriram Q4 results 

 
DCM Shriram reported a 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹178.91 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY25), supported by higher income. 
 
The company had posted a net profit of ₹117.80 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY24).
 
Total income for the January–March quarter of FY24 rose to ₹3,040.60 crore from ₹2,555.23 crore a year ago. 
 
For the full fiscal year 2024-25, net profit grew to ₹604.27 crore compared to ₹447.10 crore in the previous year, while total income increased to ₹12,883.46 crore from ₹11,529.83 crore. 
 

About DCM Shriram 

 
DCM Shriram is a diversified Indian conglomerate with a legacy dating back to 1889. It operates across multiple sectors including agri-rural, chemicals, and value-added businesses. 
 
The company’s portfolio spans the production of urea, sugar, ethanol, and farm inputs, along with key industrial chemicals like caustic soda, chlorine, and PVC resins. 
 
A major player in the agri-rural sector, DCM Shriram is among India’s leading sugar producers and is actively involved in renewable energy initiatives such as green power and ethanol production.
 
In its value-added segment, the company operates Fenesta Building Systems, offering high-quality UPVC and aluminum windows and doors.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

