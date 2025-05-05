Monday, May 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / DCM Shriram Q4 results: Profit jumps 52% YoY to ₹178.91 cr on higher income

DCM Shriram Q4 results: Profit jumps 52% YoY to ₹178.91 cr on higher income

Total income rose to Rs 3,040.60 crore in the January-March period of the last fiscal from Rs 2,555.23 crore

Low costs, higher margins may drive sequential pickup in profit growth

Its net profit stood at Rs 117.80 crore in the year-ago period. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DCM Shriram Ltd on Monday reported a 52 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 178.91 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 117.80 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 3,040.60 crore in the January-March period of the last fiscal from Rs 2,555.23 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 604.27 crore from Rs 447.10 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 12,883.46 crore in the last fiscal year from Rs 11,529.83 crore in 2023-24.

 

DCM Shriram is into chemical, sugar, farm solutions and fertiliser businesses among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premium(L-R) Sabre leadership team, Sushant Mathur, Prasad Parigi, Bharat Kumar,Sriram Gopalswamy, Erika Miller, Roshan Mendis, Bindu Surendran, Bhaskara Rao Guntreddy, Rency Mathew, Sandeep Bhasin

Sabre's Bengaluru hub leads next-gen AI and retail innovation in travel

DFS secretary M Nagaraju

DFS reviews SC ruling on BPSL, to seek govt view on next steps: M Nagaraju

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

NHAI to seek conciliation with Jaiprakash Associates over ₹1,461 cr claims

Q4, Q4 results

Zee Media Corporation Q4 results: Loss widens to Rs 37 cr, revenue down 13%

fintech sector

Cashfree Payments rolls out AI-first module across core products

Topics : DCM Shriram Sugar Fertiliser

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Civil Defence DrillsMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon