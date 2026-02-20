Dee Development shares zoom 10% after $40-million order win from US firm

Shares of Dee Development Engineers Ltd. rallied over 10 per cent on Friday after it bagged orders worth $40 million for the supply of HRSG piping for 16 units.

The company's stock rose as much as 10.3 per cent during the day to ₹230.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since January 8 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 9 per cent higher at ₹228 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:19 PM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 3.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 9 per cent this year, compared to a 2.2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dee Development has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,553.92 crore.

Dee Development bags orders worth $40 million Dee Development Engineers received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from one of the world’s largest international original equipment manufacturers in the power sector, headquartered in the United States (US), according to the exchange filing. Due to commercial considerations, the company has not disclosed the name of the customer. Under the agreement, Dee Development Engineers will supply heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) piping for 16 units. The contract involves providing process piping solutions for multiple HRSG projects. The aggregate value of the orders is expected to exceed $40 million, the statement said. Dee Development Engineers reported a turnaround in its December 2025 quarter performance. The company posted a net profit of ₹18.28 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, compared with a net loss of ₹13.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 76.96 per cent to ₹286.67 crore, as against ₹162.00 crore in the year-ago period.