Dividend, bonus, stock split: NBCC, Angel One, 6 others to track next week

Here is the complete list of companies that will remain in focus next week following announcements of corporate actions such as dividend payouts, bonus issues, and stock splits of equity shares

List of upcoming dividend stock next week

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

List of Dividend Stock: Shares of Angel One, PI Industries, NBCC (India), Infobeans Technologies, AK Capital Services, Fynx Capital, Stratmont Industries, and Spice Islands Industries are likely to remain in focus next week, from Monday, February 23, 2026 to Friday, February 27, 2026, as they turn ex-date following announcements of corporate actions such as dividend payouts, bonus issue, and stock split of equity shares.
 
Among these, PI Industries, AK Capital Services, NBCC (India), Stratmont Industries, and Spice Islands Industries will trade ex-dividend. Angel One and Fynx Capital will go ex-date for their stock split announcements, data available on the BSE showed. Infobeans Technologies, meanwhile, will trade ex-date for its bonus issue. Investors seeking to benefit from these corporate actions must hold the shares on or before the ex-date. The final list of eligible shareholders, however, will be determined on the basis of the record date fixed by each company. 
 

Stocks trading ex-dividend next week

Among the dividend-paying companies, AK Capital Services has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹22 per share, with February 24, 2026 fixed as the record date. PI Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share, with the record date set for February 23, 2026.
 
Spice Islands Industries, NBCC (India), and Stratmont Industries have announced interim dividends of ₹0.50, ₹0.12, and ₹0.10 per share, respectively. NBCC (India) has fixed February 25, 2026 as the record date, while Stratmont Industries and Spice Islands Industries have set February 26, 2026 as the record date for their respective dividend payouts. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
PI Industries Feb 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Feb 23, 2026
AK Capital Services Feb 24, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹22 Feb 24, 2026
Fynx Capital Feb 25, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- Feb 25, 2026
NBCC (India) Feb 25, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.1200 Feb 25, 2026
Angel One Feb 26, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- Feb 26, 2026
Stratmont Industries Feb 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.10 Feb 26, 2026
Infobeans Technologies Feb 27, 2026 Bonus issue 3:1 Feb 27, 2026
Spice Islands Industries Feb 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Feb 27, 2026

Stock trading ex-date for bonus issue

Infobeans Technologies has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1. Under the proposal, shareholders will receive three fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 held, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The company has fixed February 27, 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus shares. 

Stocks trading ex-date for stock split

Angel One has approved the subdivision of one equity share of face value ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each, fully paid-up. The company has fixed Thursday, February 26, 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the stock split.
 
Fynx Capital has also announced a subdivision of its equity shares from a face value of ₹10 each to ₹1 each. The record date for the stock split has been fixed as February 25, 2026.

