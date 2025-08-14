Deepak Nitrite shares slip 4% on posting weak Q1 results; key details

Deepak Nitrite shares slipped 4.3 per cent on Wednesday, August 14, 2025, logging an intra-day low at ₹1,785 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted its Q1 results.

At 11:59 AM, Deepak Nitrite share price was trading 2.55 per cent lower at ₹1,824.85 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.1 per cent higher at 80,617.55.

Deepak Nitrite Q1 results

The company reported a net profit of ₹112.2 crore for Q1FY26, compared to ₹202.54 crore in the year-ago period, down 44 per cent.

Revenue from operations rose 66.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,889.88 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹2,166.84 crore in Q1FY25, down 12.7 per cent.

Deepak Nitrite's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 40 per cent YoY to ₹197 crore, as compared to ₹328 crore. Ebitda margins stood at 11 per cent, as compared to 15 per cent a year ago. "The chemical industry faced a challenging environment in Q1 FY26, primarily driven by a global economic deceleration and continued oversupply from China. This resulted in pricing pressure and compressed margins across various product lines," the company said in a statement. Check List of Q1 results today The agrochemicals segment, in particular, saw a slower-than-expected recovery, especially in Europe, amid cautious purchasing behaviour from global customers. These factors, combined with evolving geopolitical tensions and sluggish demand in major economies, created a volatile backdrop.