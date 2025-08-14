GMR Airports share rises over 2% on securing this deal from DIAL; details

GMR Airports share price: rose as much as 2.09 per cent to an intraday high of ₹90.55 per share on Thursday, August 14, 2025.. GMR Airports share price rose as much as 2.09 per cent to an intraday high of ₹90.55 per share on Thursday, August 14, 2025..

Why did GMR Airports rise in trade today?

GMR Airports’ shares gained today after the company announced it had received a Letter of Intent to Award (LOIA) from its subsidiary Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

In an exchange filing, GMR Airports said, “This is to bring to notice that GMR Airports Limited (formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited), received a Letter of Intent to Award (LOIA) from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Indian Subsidiary of the Company, intimating that the Company has emerged as the Selected Bidder to finance, design, develop, construct, operate, manage and maintain the Cargo City at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi (Project) for an initial period of up to year 2036, which may further be extended by 30 additional years.” The company has been selected to finance, design, develop, construct, operate, manage, and maintain the Cargo City at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, for an initial term until 2036, with the option to extend by an additional 30 years.

The project will span 50.5 acres, including a 10-acre optional parcel for future development, and will feature state-of-the-art cargo and logistics facilities. It will operate on a revenue-share model with DIAL, alongside a Minimum Monthly Guarantee, for a total estimated payment of ₹415.74 crore over the initial term. The company clarified that its promoters and related entities have no interest in the project apart from their existing direct or indirect shareholding in DIAL. About GMR Airports GMR Airports Limited (GAL), the airport arm of the GMR Group, is a leading global airport platform company engaged in the development, operation, and management of airports. It offers integrated aviation services spanning retail, aero services, and real estate, while maintaining a strong emphasis on sustainable infrastructure development.