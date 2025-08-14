GMR Airports share rises over 2% on securing this deal from DIAL; details

GMR Airports’ shares gained today after the company announced it had received a Letter of Intent to Award (LOIA) from its subsidiary Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).
In an exchange filing, GMR Airports said, “This is to bring to notice that GMR Airports Limited (formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited), received a Letter of Intent to Award (LOIA) from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Indian Subsidiary of the Company, intimating that the Company has emerged as the Selected Bidder to finance, design, develop, construct, operate, manage and maintain the Cargo City at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi (Project) for an initial period of up to year 2036, which may further be extended by 30 additional years.”
The company has been selected to finance, design, develop, construct, operate, manage, and maintain the Cargo City at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, for an initial term until 2036, with the option to extend by an additional 30 years.
The project will span 50.5 acres, including a 10-acre optional parcel for future development, and will feature state-of-the-art cargo and logistics facilities. It will operate on a revenue-share model with DIAL, alongside a Minimum Monthly Guarantee, for a total estimated payment of ₹415.74 crore over the initial term.
GMR Airports Limited (GAL), the airport arm of the GMR Group, is a leading global airport platform company engaged in the development, operation, and management of airports. It offers integrated aviation services spanning retail, aero services, and real estate, while maintaining a strong emphasis on sustainable infrastructure development.
With a presence across key domestic and international locations, GAL has established itself as a pioneer in delivering world-class airport experiences and innovative solutions.
Strengthened by its strategic partnership with Groupe ADP since 2020, GAL operates major airports including Delhi, Hyderabad, Mopa (Goa), and Kualanamu in Indonesia, and is developing greenfield projects such as Bhogapuram in India and Crete in Greece.
The company also drives digital innovation through GMR Innovex to boost passenger experiences and operational efficiency, while continuing to expand its footprint in the global airport market.
