Nuvama Wealth shares rise 3% after in-line Q1 results; should you buy?

Shares of Nuvama Wealth Management rose over 3 per cent on Thursday after its first-quarter profit and revenue came in line with the street estimates.

The wealth management company's stock rose as much as 3.08 per cent during the day to ₹7,143.5 per share, the biggest intraday rise since August 5 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.2 per cent higher at ₹6,939 apiece, compared to a 0.17 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:00 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session and currently trade at over 1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 0.3 per cent this year, compared to a 4.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Nuvama Wealth has a total market capitalisation of ₹24,897.53 crore.

Nuvama Wealth Q1 results Nuvama Wealth Management reported a strong performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q1FY26), with consolidated revenue rising 18 per cent to ₹1,122.65 crore from ₹951 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit increased 19 per cent to ₹263.96 crore from ₹221.02 crore, while Ebitda grew 24 per cent to ₹611.58 crore from ₹494.40 crore. Operating margin improved to 54.5 per cent from 52.0 per cent a year earlier. The company said it maintained strong momentum during the quarter. Wealth and asset management revenues grew 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while asset services revenue surged 46 per cent, supported by the scale-up of existing business and the addition of new clients.

"Looking ahead, US tariffs and global trade tensions could weigh on sentiment, but India's long-term growth fundamentals remain strong despite near-term earnings pressures...We remain confident in our differentiated value proposition, positioning us well to capture client interest and deliver sustainable, long-term growth," said Ashish Kehair, managing director and chief executive officer of Nuvama Group. Analysts on Nuvama earnings Motilal Oswal expects Nuvama to deliver a compound annual growth rate of 21 per cent in average assets under management, 19 per cent in revenue, and 20 per cent in profit after tax over fiscal years 2025-2027, driven by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.